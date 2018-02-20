  • Associate Sponsor
Latest News

‘Proud dad’: Canadian figure-skating coach Brian Orser’s pictures at Winter Olympics 2018 go viral

Brian Ernest Orser, who is a former Olympic figure skater, was moved by the sportsmanship and love that both the contestants, who were each others' rivals, displayed after the games. He had accompanied them to Pyeongchang to support them.

Written by Soumya Mathew | New Delhi | Updated: February 20, 2018 7:41 pm
winter olympic games, winter olympic games 2018, winter olympic games canada coach, canadian coach winter olympics, canadian olympic coach brian orser, canadian olympic games brian orser, Indian Express, Indian Express news Brian Ernest Orser, Canadian figure skating coach from Winter Olympic Games 2018, has become Internet’s new “favourite dad”. (Source: Twitter)
Related News

The Winter Olympics 2018 at PyeongChang County in South Korea has given the rest of the world more than just riveting visuals of talented contestants taking part in the games. Canadian figure-skating coach Brian Ernest Orser’s pictures standing beside Javier Fernandez of Spain and Yuzuru Hanyu of Japan surfaced on the Internet, and he soon became Internet’s new “favourite dad”.

The three hugged each other and the emotionally-heavy moment captured in the shutters went viral. Many even called it a “soothing sight” and “tender moment”. Orser, who is a former Olympic figure skater, was moved by the “sportsmanship” and “love” — that both the contestants, who were each others’ rivals — displayed after the games. He accompanied them to Pyeongchang to lend his support just like a proud father would.

While Fernadez won bronze, his training partner Hanyu won a gold medal for the ice-skating. As Orser was busy capturing the heartwarming moment that his students were sharing, his own pictures surprisingly went viral. Most Internet users had just one thing to say — “proud dad Brian Orser”. Check out some reactions here.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
  1. No Comments.
Most Read
Best of Express
Buzzing Now
Top News
Adda
Feb 20: Latest News