‘Proud dad’: Canadian figure-skating coach Brian Orser’s pictures at Winter Olympics 2018 go viral

The Winter Olympics 2018 at PyeongChang County in South Korea has given the rest of the world more than just riveting visuals of talented contestants taking part in the games. Canadian figure-skating coach Brian Ernest Orser’s pictures standing beside Javier Fernandez of Spain and Yuzuru Hanyu of Japan surfaced on the Internet, and he soon became Internet’s new “favourite dad”.

The three hugged each other and the emotionally-heavy moment captured in the shutters went viral. Many even called it a “soothing sight” and “tender moment”. Orser, who is a former Olympic figure skater, was moved by the “sportsmanship” and “love” — that both the contestants, who were each others’ rivals — displayed after the games. He accompanied them to Pyeongchang to lend his support just like a proud father would.

While Fernadez won bronze, his training partner Hanyu won a gold medal for the ice-skating. As Orser was busy capturing the heartwarming moment that his students were sharing, his own pictures surprisingly went viral. Most Internet users had just one thing to say — “proud dad Brian Orser”. Check out some reactions here.

I LOVE BRIAN ORSER pic.twitter.com/FehN2hvW2Y — I LOVE TWO TIME OGM YUZURU HANYU (@etherealjackie) February 17, 2018

fav moment: Shoma getting caught in a group hug and looking as mildly bewildered as ever while Brian Orser takes pictures with his phone like a proud dad. All of these people <3 pic.twitter.com/gAVm9zwb11 — Maria ?????? (@llenadefuria) February 17, 2018

The key to winning Olympics medals is to have Brian Orser as your coach. — Jae-Ha Kim ??? (@GoAwayWithJae) February 17, 2018

and proud dad Brian Orser — Zach (@zachattachJD) February 18, 2018

Brian Orser being such a dad ?? http://t.co/EPugn7f3yt — Stephanie Angeles (@stephieeangeles) February 18, 2018

Brian Orser is the dad i wish i had. — Michael El TropiPapi Keaton Jr (@jetsyO_o) February 17, 2018

stage dad Brian Orser pic.twitter.com/5b2T6MkKlM — ?? • Internship + Pyeongchang2018? (@iridescentnwh_) February 17, 2018

