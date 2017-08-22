In an EPIC PHOTOBOMB, international space station passes by total solar eclipse

The International Space Station spotted passing over the Sun. (Photo Source: NASA) The International Space Station spotted passing over the Sun. (Photo Source: NASA)

Seems like the photobombing culture ruling earthlings have travelled all the way up to Space and this year’s photobomb award clearly will be taken away by the International Space Station (ISS). While the people of the United States were busy observing the first Total Solar Eclipse in 99 years yesterday (August 21), NASA photographer Joel Kowsky, while looking up from Banner (Wyoming), observed something else. He soon managed to capture a silhouette of the ISS passing in front of the sun at the time of the eclipse. With six crew members on board, the ISS transits the sun at roughly five miles a second during the eclipse. NASA also cleared doubts of people asking whether the visual was of a Sunspot instead, and posted a seven frame composition of the station showing its movement.

NASA then tweeted out a composite picture of the photobombing and also uploaded a video of the same on its website.

This composite image, made from seven frames, shows the International Space Station. (Source: NASA/Joel Kowsky) This composite image, made from seven frames, shows the International Space Station. (Source: NASA/Joel Kowsky)

It’s the moon, sunspots AND the station in front of the sun. @NASA photographer captures station transiting sun during #Eclipse2017 pic.twitter.com/hAVRINz0bv — Intl. Space Station (@Space_Station) August 21, 2017

Watch the video here.

Twitterati, like always, were quick to respond to NASA’s tweet and turn it into something more. While some related the image of the station to Tie Fighters (as seen in Star Wars Series) there were others who found other ways of adding humor to it.

Don’t lie NASA, those are clearly TIE Bombers docking with the Death Star pic.twitter.com/VgPcmrhjxJ — Jason Rainville (@rhineville) August 21, 2017

Is it just me or are there lots of #TIEfighters? #starWars. I knew the aliens were going to watch the #solarEclipse with us pic.twitter.com/exiq80NyjJ — Janelle Purple (@janelle_purple) August 22, 2017

And it was not just people who were having fun and cracking jokes about the eclipse, in fact, NASA’s social media team added some humour on the microblogging site too. Taking the Moon blocking the Sun, quite literally, the Twitter handle of NASA Moon blocked the NASA Sun’s handle! Of course, Tweeple were left in splits and once the eclipse was over, so was the blocking.

HA HA HA I’ve blocked the Sun! Make way for the Moon. #SolarEclipse2017 pic.twitter.com/nZCoqBlSTe — NASA Moon (@NASAMoon) August 21, 2017

Let the Sun shine ☀️ @NASASun, I unblocked you in the sky and on Twitter :) #SolarEclipse2017 — NASA Moon (@NASAMoon) August 21, 2017

Interestingly, while everyone was busy wearing protective eye-gear before watching the Eclipse, there seemed to an exception. Yeah, you guessed it right, none other than US President Donald Trump was spotted watching the eclipse without any protective gear. People were quick to notice and in took no time foe the photos to go viral. Twitter soon twitter flooded with comments and response. Seems like President Trump doesn’t agree with the scientists on this front as well. You can read more about it here.

