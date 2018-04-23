Follow Us:
Monday, April 23, 2018
From driverless cars to smart speakers, ieDecode demystifies new technology
Photo of Melania Trump smiling with Barack Obama at Barbara Bush’s funeral takes Twitter by storm

FLOTUS Melania Trump was spotted smiling and sharing a laugh with Barack Obama before the service and Twitterati ruled it was the happiest they had seen her in a while. Many cracked jokes while others lauded Obama for being a 'true gentleman' and keeping her company despite Trump's crude remarks.

Written by Shreya Das | New Delhi | Updated: April 23, 2018 8:03:49 pm
barack obama, melania trump, barbara bush funeral, donald trump, melania obama smiling photo, melania barack obama smiling pic, viral news, indian express, world news, trump obama photos All the four former presidents and their wives attended the funeral service of former first lady Barbara Bush who died on Tuesday at the age of 92. (Source: Twitter)
A lot has been said in regard to the chemistry between US President Donald Trump and his wife Melania Trump. On numerous occasions, the FLOTUS was said to have looked ‘not happy’ with her husband and it became a talk of the Twitterverse. From swatting away his hands in public and awkward handshakes, to him leaving her during the inaugural dance alone to wave at the crowd — Twitterati haven’t missed a thing. So, naturally, when on Saturday, they spotted the FLOTUS sitting alongside Barack Obama and smiling — it got everyone talking.

The Obamas, Clintons along with the Bush family and Melania Trump attended the funeral of Barbara Bush in Houston, Texas. Although a solemn service, during the event, she was seen engaging in a conversation with Barack Obama and Tweeple ruled, “it’s the happiest they have ever seen her”.

Former US first lady Barbara Bush, the wife of former President George HW Bush, passed away at age 92 on Tuesday (April 17). Although FLOTUS attended the ceremony, POTUS Trump gave it a miss, to ‘avoid disruptions’.

While Trump spent the day golfing, his wife was greeted by Obama and it seemed she had a “pleasant day”, a funeral notwithstanding. As soon as the picture was posted on social media, Tweeple started cracking jokes and their picture became a viral meme. Sample these:

However, this is not the only photo going viral from the funeral service. Another photo of the former presidents and wives along with Bush senior is too going viral. People are calling it the symbol of “great American value”, where people forget their differences and stick together in a time of distress.

The FLOTUS was accompanied by two private resident staffers who had worked under Barbara Bush during the former first lady’s years in the White House.

