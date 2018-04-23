Photo of Melania Trump smiling with Barack Obama at Barbara Bush’s funeral takes Twitter by storm

All the four former presidents and their wives attended the funeral service of former first lady Barbara Bush who died on Tuesday at the age of 92. (Source: Twitter) All the four former presidents and their wives attended the funeral service of former first lady Barbara Bush who died on Tuesday at the age of 92. (Source: Twitter)

A lot has been said in regard to the chemistry between US President Donald Trump and his wife Melania Trump. On numerous occasions, the FLOTUS was said to have looked ‘not happy’ with her husband and it became a talk of the Twitterverse. From swatting away his hands in public and awkward handshakes, to him leaving her during the inaugural dance alone to wave at the crowd — Twitterati haven’t missed a thing. So, naturally, when on Saturday, they spotted the FLOTUS sitting alongside Barack Obama and smiling — it got everyone talking.

The Obamas, Clintons along with the Bush family and Melania Trump attended the funeral of Barbara Bush in Houston, Texas. Although a solemn service, during the event, she was seen engaging in a conversation with Barack Obama and Tweeple ruled, “it’s the happiest they have ever seen her”.

Former US first lady Barbara Bush, the wife of former President George HW Bush, passed away at age 92 on Tuesday (April 17). Although FLOTUS attended the ceremony, POTUS Trump gave it a miss, to ‘avoid disruptions’.

While Trump spent the day golfing, his wife was greeted by Obama and it seemed she had a “pleasant day”, a funeral notwithstanding. As soon as the picture was posted on social media, Tweeple started cracking jokes and their picture became a viral meme. Sample these:

What an image given the tweets statements, and speeches in the past 445 days. Wonder what President Obama just said to Mrs. Trump…. pic.twitter.com/lnI0GGpX7n — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) April 21, 2018

Melania looks happier at a funeral than she has in ages. Wouldn’t you too if you went from being with Donald every day to sitting next to Barack?

#barbarabushfuneral pic.twitter.com/JrnLY0MJyX — Great Scott! 🇺🇸 (@ScottFrazier19) April 21, 2018

This is Melania and Obama sitting together today at former First Lady Barbara Bush’s funeral. Have you ever, ever, EVER seen Melania smile like this, and look this relaxed, beside her own husband? Ever? pic.twitter.com/9qYLT2glIH — Steve Silberman (@stevesilberman) April 21, 2018

Pop Quiz: Of these two photos of Melania Trump, which one was taken at a funeral?

🤔 pic.twitter.com/hZSU6jAi2w — ⚠Kimexander Hamilton (@YippeeKimYay) April 21, 2018

At the funeral for Barbara Bush today, Melania Trump sat next to guess who…

Barack Obama! After over a year in office, Melania has not smiled once in the presence of Donald Trump. 10 minutes with Obama’s, and look what happened! Don’t retweet to @realDonaldTrump pic.twitter.com/V4RbD85FUy — Ed Krassenstein 💎 (@EdKrassen) April 21, 2018

This photo from Barbara Bush’s funeral speaks volumes. After everything Trump has done to Obama, Obama still treats Melania with kindness and respect. What a diplomat and gentleman. That’s a real President. No way Trump would be half this warm to Michelle. pic.twitter.com/7BSqplbdhT — Adam Best (@adamcbest) April 21, 2018

Honestly, the happiest I’ve ever seen her… and it’s at a funeral, sitting next to Obama. The most telling photo of Trump’s relationship with Melania. pic.twitter.com/o2bObKK5IG — Casper Dean (@PencesAngryEyes) April 21, 2018

Do NOT tweet this photo to @realDonaldTrump. He’ll hate knowing that the first time Melania cracked a smile in years was during a quiet chat with Obama. pic.twitter.com/4JwBHGUcP5 — Bob Cesca (@bobcesca_go) April 21, 2018

A funeral. Sitting next to the man she & her husband birthered. Yet it’s the 1st smile on her in years. In older photos she’s ALWAYS smiling. Obama is a funny guy, but that’s a woman craving distance from a monster being reminded what dignity looks like. she’s still complicit. http://t.co/e4IXOze3bt — Philippe Reines (@PhilippeReines) April 21, 2018

Yes it is very nice of Obama to be nice to Melania despite her birtherism. However, Black people are not required to be polite to racists who have hurt them. It would have also been fine if he told her to go kick rocks. Stop looking for black people to heal racists. pic.twitter.com/AiIGcx1NLO — Ashley Nicole Black Panther (@ashleyn1cole) April 22, 2018

add “make Melania smile” to the long list of things Obama can do that Trump can’t — Jeff Tiedrich (@jefftiedrich) April 21, 2018

In fairness to Donald Trump –

Of course Melania looks happy sitting next to President Obama. He’s handsome, intelligent, charming… And he doesn’t reek of flop sweat. pic.twitter.com/n613EnmNrt — Ken Olin (@kenolin1) April 22, 2018

That President Barack Obama is gracious and kind to Melania Trump after her horrid birther remarks about him?! What a class act. pic.twitter.com/m2Zd8Ygqge — Nerdy Wonka (@NerdyWonka) April 21, 2018

Melania Trump looks so at ease here. That is because she knows deep down the President Obama is not the man her husband says he is. #barbarabushfuneral pic.twitter.com/LDQSjIYwM1 — Mood: ✊🏾 (@MizKpoto) April 21, 2018

This photo from Barbara Bush’s funeral speaks volumes. After everything Trump has done to Obama, Obama still treats Melania with kindness and respect. What a diplomat and gentleman. That’s a real President. No way Trump would be half this warm to Michelle. pic.twitter.com/5vz5QOyZoU — Marie Walker (@TuffCatProds) April 21, 2018

Obama: “Every time your husband brags about the economy, I want to be like, you’re welcome.” Melania: “Tell me about it. He should be tweeting #ThanksObama instead of WITCH HUNT.” pic.twitter.com/TwySf1B5jb — Eric Wolfson (@EricWolfson) April 23, 2018

Melania: …..and then he said ‘I’m more popular than Obama was 😂😂….” pic.twitter.com/SxmIvrrAAr — Keels (@lovekeelz) April 23, 2018

Melania: you’re one of the five people I follow on twitter Obama: you know that upsets him Melania: LOL yeah pic.twitter.com/I1VclKJESs — laney (@misslaneym) April 21, 2018

Obama: “So which secret service guy is hittin’ it?

Melania: “Stop it. That’s not…”

Obama: “Rodney?”

Melania: “Rodney.” (My friend Joe via text message just now.) 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/3xKKrkQV1o — Imani Gandy (@AngryBlackLady) April 21, 2018

WHY DOESN’T MELANIA LAUGH AT MY JOKES BUT SHE THINKS OBAMA IS HILARIOUS? pic.twitter.com/DNozIHwvGp — Tennessee Jed (@Tennessee_Jed7) April 21, 2018

However, this is not the only photo going viral from the funeral service. Another photo of the former presidents and wives along with Bush senior is too going viral. People are calling it the symbol of “great American value”, where people forget their differences and stick together in a time of distress.

LEAVE POLITICS OUT OF IT – Nice photo of the @FLOTUS, Bush’s, Clinton’s, and Obama’s at the funeral of Barbara Bush posted by @jgm41 (@PaulMorsePhoto – Office of George H. W. Bush) pic.twitter.com/VTKfzILvlk — Michael Moates (@freedom_moates) April 22, 2018

The FLOTUS was accompanied by two private resident staffers who had worked under Barbara Bush during the former first lady’s years in the White House.

