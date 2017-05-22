Latest News

Donald Trump grabbing glowing orb in Saudi Arabia inspires hilarious photo-caption frenzy on Internet

'It is with a heavy heart that I must announce that politics really is Harry Potter.'

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published:May 22, 2017 8:27 pm
donald trump, trump in saudi arabia, trump and the glowing orb, president trump and the glowing orb, president trump glowing orb hilarious photos viral, president trump saudi king egypt president glowing orb photo trending globally, indian express, indian express news This photo of the world leaders placing their hands on an orb has left the Internet in splits. (Source: @theshrillest/Twitter)

Photos of the President of the United States Donald Trump, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi and the Saudi Arabian King Salman bin Abdulaziz all huddled together around a glowing globe has sent many on the Internet into a tizzy. The world leaders were in attendance at a summit in Riyadh at the opening event for the new Global Centre for Combating Extremist Ideology on May 21.

Trump, who is on his first state tour, along with the other leaders, urged Muslim countries to fight radicalisation so that young Muslim boys and girls should grow up without fear. However, more than his solemn words aimed at “driving away” the extremists, pictures from the summit of him placing his hands on a glowing orb and posing have actually left Twitterati in splits. From Harry Potter to Illuminati references, there is clearly a lot that is going on in the minds of Netizens.

Clearly Trump gave people across the world on the Internet just another opportunity to take jibes on him, and they definitely did not disappoint. From people wondering why exactly did they have to place their hands on the orb to other photo-shopping Hobbit references into the picture like there never was an orb there, Trump’s first state tour has got the Internet talking for more reasons than one.

