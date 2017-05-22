Donald Trump grabbing glowing orb in Saudi Arabia inspires hilarious photo-caption frenzy on Internet

This photo of the world leaders placing their hands on an orb has left the Internet in splits. (Source: @theshrillest/Twitter) This photo of the world leaders placing their hands on an orb has left the Internet in splits. (Source: @theshrillest/Twitter)

Photos of the President of the United States Donald Trump, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi and the Saudi Arabian King Salman bin Abdulaziz all huddled together around a glowing globe has sent many on the Internet into a tizzy. The world leaders were in attendance at a summit in Riyadh at the opening event for the new Global Centre for Combating Extremist Ideology on May 21.

Trump, who is on his first state tour, along with the other leaders, urged Muslim countries to fight radicalisation so that young Muslim boys and girls should grow up without fear. However, more than his solemn words aimed at “driving away” the extremists, pictures from the summit of him placing his hands on a glowing orb and posing have actually left Twitterati in splits. From Harry Potter to Illuminati references, there is clearly a lot that is going on in the minds of Netizens.

Sample some of the reactions here.

oh you know, a bunch of plutocrats in a darkened room putting their hands on a glowing orb in a totally non-illuminati kind of way pic.twitter.com/Q2Ue2FBi6l — shrill 🇺🇸🌲🏀 (@theshrillest) May 21, 2017

It is with a heavy heart that I must announce that politics really is Harry Potter pic.twitter.com/PtLQeHQVwD — Jules (@Julian_Epp) May 21, 2017

Red hat guy 2016: trump is going to own the globalist cucks!

2017: Trump in shadows holding a glowing power orb with saudi royal family — derek (@eedrk) May 21, 2017

when that dank orb hits pic.twitter.com/B559plLEnm — Matt Popovich (@mpopv) May 21, 2017

I like this one guy who got the warning not to look directly at the orb, lest his face melt like in Raiders of the Lost Ark. pic.twitter.com/nI4um3KVhP — Matthew Yglesias (@mattyglesias) May 22, 2017

big deal some guys put their hands on a glowing orb it’s not like they’re going to get super powers oh my god this is how space jam started pic.twitter.com/3rGPNr4yPD — Sean Doolittle (@whatwouldDOOdo) May 22, 2017

OK, not super important but still: what was the actual deal with the orb? — Christopher Hayes (@chrislhayes) May 22, 2017

@franklinleonard ALL HAIL THE ORB — Bill Stack (@FancySpaceMagic) May 21, 2017

trump 100% made a wish when he touched the orb pic.twitter.com/S0TlxgxtBY — KRANG T. NELSON (@KrangTNelson) May 21, 2017

There is always an old Trump tweet for literally every occasion. Incredible! pic.twitter.com/NDeIxRT6gz — Ethan Booker (@Ethan_Booker) May 21, 2017

Clearly Trump gave people across the world on the Internet just another opportunity to take jibes on him, and they definitely did not disappoint. From people wondering why exactly did they have to place their hands on the orb to other photo-shopping Hobbit references into the picture like there never was an orb there, Trump’s first state tour has got the Internet talking for more reasons than one.

