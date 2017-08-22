PHOTO: Japanese Netizen finds ‘END OF RAINBOW’, and it’s beautiful!

So, this is how the end of a rainbow looks like. But where’s the pot of gold? (Source: utstar_/Twitter) So, this is how the end of a rainbow looks like. But where’s the pot of gold? (Source: utstar_/Twitter)

Rainbows have often captured the imagination of children and adults alike. Not only are they associated with magic, there are also several stories and myths around the seven-coloured bands that would stop anyone in their tracks. Many of the children’s fantsy stories linked with rainbows involve unicorns, and of course leprechauns and their pot of gold. How many times have children gone chasing the end of a rainbow with the hope of a sudden windfall, but this Japanese driver seems to have had no such luck.

A Japanese user on Twitter recently posted a photo on the site of a rainbow ending right in front. Stopping the car, the person – whose identity is yet to be known – clicked a picture of the magical sight and posted it on the microblogging site. Since August 17, when the photo was posted, the post had been retweeted more than 68,000 times and favourited over 188,000 times, at the time of writing.

In the photo, it seems as if the rainbow is simply sprouting out from the road, with no pot of gold, unicorns or seven bald men in sight. The user tweeted out the photo with a comment that’s loosely translated to ‘first time seeing the end of a rainbow’.

While some people also expressed a surprise that there was neither a pot of gold nor seven bald men with their heads as the source for the rainbow, some other found older photos of similar rainbow endings.

Guys RT if this is your first time seeing the end of a rainbow. Thank you @bretmanrock Snapchat lol pic.twitter.com/Uui4qDG1uI — HOE-L (@basic_joel) July 7, 2017

Well, gold or not, the sight still makes for a magical and awe-inspiring viewing.

