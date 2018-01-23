An interesting photo editing feature created a ‘monster’ and Netizens can’t stop ROFL-ing!

Love editing photos? Check out this bizarre mash-up that has left Netizens ROFL-ing! (Source: MalletsDarker/Imgur.com) Love editing photos? Check out this bizarre mash-up that has left Netizens ROFL-ing! (Source: MalletsDarker/Imgur.com)

Have you ever captured something totally bizarre using your phone? No, we are not referring to paranormal activities but something along the lines of a technological glitch or mix-up. Quite amusingly, a Reddit user came across an interesting Google feature after clicking a couple of pictures one after another.

On his trip to Lake Louise in Canada, Mallets Darker captured beautiful pictures of the serene locales on his phone. However, the Google Photos app in his phone decided to add a bit of creative touch to the images and created something that seems nothing less than an expert edit.

From the time the picture was posted, it has gone viral and garnered over 2,000,000 views. Along with the picture, the user wrote, “I took a few shots from a viewpoint at Lake Louise and Google offered me this panorama.”

I took a few shots at Lake Louise today and Google offered me this panorama:

The user also went on to post the pictures clicked before they were edited by the interesting Google feature. Take a look at those pictures here:

Info for r/funny post

//s.imgur.com/min/embed.js

The pictures went viral on social media and people had many things to ask. Soon, they decided to join the thread and share their panorama fails. Interestingly, there were quite a few hilarious ones. This particular edit has left many ROFL-ing on social media. Want to be amused? Check these pictures out.

//s.imgur.com/min/embed.js

Cyriak, Annihilator of Worlds.

//s.imgur.com/min/embed.js

//s.imgur.com/min/embed.js

//s.imgur.com/min/embed.js

Panoramic shot gone wrong

//s.imgur.com/min/embed.js

//s.imgur.com/min/embed.js

With the advancement in technology, comes an advancement in glitches. What do you think? Share your thoughts in the comments below.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd