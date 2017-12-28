Best of 2017

People shared their quirkiest family traditions during holidays on Twitter and it was a fun fest

Jimmy Fallon decided to hit people up with a tweet asking them to share the quirky, fun traditions that their families do during holidays and boy, was it a bountiful harvest thereafter.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: December 28, 2017 10:58 am
dumbest traditions, funny dumbest traditions tweets, funny tweets on dumb traditions, funny twitter dumb traditions in family, funny family tradtions, indian express, indian express news People went all out to share their hilarious traditions which easily ranged anywhere between quirky to um, well, even juvenile. All of which were guaranteed fun, nevertheless. (Source: Twitter)
Among the things that makes holidays and festivals special are the traditions that are woven around them. While there are the universal ones like kissing under a mistletoe or as the clock strikes 12 midnight at New Year’s eve midnight, some of us make the festivities merrier and quirkier with our own traditions. So when Jimmy Fallon, popular host of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, decided to hit people up with a tweet asking them to share the quirky, fun traditions that their families do during holidays, boy, was it a bountiful harvest thereafter! People went all out to share their hilarious traditions which easily ranged anywhere between quirky to um, well, even juvenile. All of which were guaranteed fun, nevertheless.

“My mom hides the baby Jesus, from the nativity scene, every Christmas. On Christmas Day we have to find him so we know how the Sheppard’s and wisemen felt,” “My husband replaces the baby in the nativity scene at his parents’ house with a block of cheese and labels it Baby Cheesus,” “So I have this tradition where every year I dissapoint my parents,” are some of the responses his tweet generated.

This is Fallon’s tweet.

