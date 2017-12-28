People shared their quirkiest family traditions during holidays on Twitter and it was a fun fest

People went all out to share their hilarious traditions which easily ranged anywhere between quirky to um, well, even juvenile. All of which were guaranteed fun, nevertheless. (Source: Twitter) People went all out to share their hilarious traditions which easily ranged anywhere between quirky to um, well, even juvenile. All of which were guaranteed fun, nevertheless. (Source: Twitter)

Among the things that makes holidays and festivals special are the traditions that are woven around them. While there are the universal ones like kissing under a mistletoe or as the clock strikes 12 midnight at New Year’s eve midnight, some of us make the festivities merrier and quirkier with our own traditions. So when Jimmy Fallon, popular host of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, decided to hit people up with a tweet asking them to share the quirky, fun traditions that their families do during holidays, boy, was it a bountiful harvest thereafter! People went all out to share their hilarious traditions which easily ranged anywhere between quirky to um, well, even juvenile. All of which were guaranteed fun, nevertheless.

“My mom hides the baby Jesus, from the nativity scene, every Christmas. On Christmas Day we have to find him so we know how the Sheppard’s and wisemen felt,” “My husband replaces the baby in the nativity scene at his parents’ house with a block of cheese and labels it Baby Cheesus,” “So I have this tradition where every year I dissapoint my parents,” are some of the responses his tweet generated.

This is Fallon’s tweet.

It’s Hashtags time! Tweet out your weirdest or silliest holiday tradition and tag it with #MyDumbTradition. Could be on the show! — jimmy fallon (@jimmyfallon) December 19, 2017

Every year since my youngest was born, we take a “stack of boys” picture in their Christmas jammies- this is my favorite #MyDumbTraditionpic.twitter.com/o37DAsFnT9 — Carol Suzanne (@Secretbabymoon) December 20, 2017

Every Christmas we let Jesus blow out the candles to His birthday cake, so we move the cake around outside until the candles go out. Some years take longer than others… #MyDumbTradition — Grace Summerville (@gracesummy) December 20, 2017

My mom hides the baby Jesus, from the nativity scene, every Christmas. On Christmas Day we have to find him so we know how the Sheppard’s and wisemen felt. #MyDumbTradition — Maddie Allen (@_MadelineElyse_) December 19, 2017

So I have this tradition where every year I dissapoint my parents. #MyDumbTradition — Jolly Westcott Boi (@Westcottling_2) December 19, 2017

My kids get to open one gift on chriatmas eve. Its always pajamas. always. My 11 yo daughter hasnt figured that out yet, so she gets real excited, then let down because its pjs. #MyDumbTradition — Vikki Mackey (@vmackey23) December 19, 2017

Each Christmas, we take “candid” laughing shots that are 100% ENTIRELY staged. #MyDumbTradition pic.twitter.com/xu4gehu5aZ — Rebekah (@ARebekahE) December 19, 2017

My siblings and I are between the ages of 28 and 42 and we still have to say when we open presents from our parents – “wow thanks! It’s just what I always wanted.” #MyDumbTradition — Jess Pratt (@jess_supey06) December 19, 2017

My husband replaces the baby in the nativity scene at his parents’ house with a block of cheese and labels it Baby Cheesus. #MyDumbTradition — Jennifer DiFonzo (@jennypiejezebel) December 19, 2017

Every year we order Chinese takeout on Christmas Eve, because of a contract my parents signed about ten years ago. They have yet to disappoint #MyDumbTradition. pic.twitter.com/hScsnO4pzt — Maurora Borealis 🌌 (@mxsanchi) December 19, 2017

in 2009 my mom bought this ornament and put it on the tree without replacing the picture inside. fyi, this is the model family that comes w the frame, not my family lol. she realized this the year after, but we continued putting it up as is since then. #MyDumbTradition pic.twitter.com/VPzAq4OmqD — breanna (@hreannabendrix) December 19, 2017

