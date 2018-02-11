People share their bizarre – but relatable – ‘I can’t find my phone’ moments, and they’re hilarious

Have you left your phone somewhere and forgotten about it? Have you left your phone somewhere and forgotten about it?

The time when mobile phones only served the purpose of connecting people together is long gone. Now, the phone is an integral part of our lives and combined with the Internet, it’s impossible to stay away from our cherished gadget for long. So, what exactly happens when one loses their phone? Whether not being able to find the phone for a few minutes or losing it completely — the ‘trauma’ surrounding it is quite severe. For some, it’s nothing but a panic attack — losing all contacts and memorable photos and videos; for others who’ve lost it temporarily, you can think of it as a minor anxiety attack instead.

Recently, on Twitter, people started sharing their own mobile losing experiences and it led to a sad but funny trend. So, if you think you are the only one with sad phone losing tales, don’t worry. Let these tweets reassure you that there are others in the same boat too.

Of course, the pain of losing an expensive and important gadget is very disappointing, these stories, nevertheless has left many in splits. Sample these:

can’t find my phone and i can’t call it cos it’s on do not disturb…. who’s a dumbass? pic.twitter.com/qXfGj9StQH — girl posts (@girlposts) 11 February 2018

I tell her I can’t find my phone, she walks in and it’s on the table. #BlackMagicWomanSpells pic.twitter.com/Ad9A24ZWrW — The Bipolar Chef (@JackLaughsLast) 11 February 2018

I was talking on the phone and said “Wait! I can’t find my phone!?” Only to realize I was talking on it. It’s that kinda day. — Queso_Papi (@__JesseC) 11 February 2018

Talking to my husband on the phone when all of a sudden he said “babe I have to call u back I can’t find my phone”. Uh u mean the phone ur talking on! 🙄🤔 #dumbass #husband #MarriedLife #smh #cellphone pic.twitter.com/VZB65KGJpv — cat_808 (@CatSpann) 10 February 2018

Practically perfect in every way except that I can’t find my phone in this damn bag… #MaryPoppinsVoicemail pic.twitter.com/44NPs31xVN — Annie Anonymity (@AnnieAnonymity) 10 February 2018

hello? 911? i can’t find my phone — rae (@raesbot2) 9 February 2018

Got a good panic attack cos I couldn’t find my phone. While listening music from my phone. #itstooearly #needmorecoffee — Reluctant Cyclist (@reluctantcycle) 11 February 2018

I lost my phone and it was on silent…. I legit just died 😂😂 but of course I found it in my bed 😂 — Maddie Adams (@maddieadams33) 11 February 2018

Has anyone else ever started watching a video or listening to music on their phone then half way through panic you’ve lost your phone only to realise you’re looking at it 😂😂 — Aaron Bumby (@Aaron_Bumby) 10 February 2018

i lose my phone and i say “alexa find my phone” and it rings my phone. i feel like iron man with jarvis now — jay patel (@jaydp00) 8 February 2018

So my phone broke yesterday and I lost everything. I am tweeting from my computer like it’s 2009. This is my life now. pic.twitter.com/rKNpvteVGb — arty boy (@Ian323) 7 February 2018

Elon Musk’s a little younger than I am. He’s a billionaire revolutionising the human experience. I just looked for my phone using the flashlight on my phone. — Damien Owens (@OwensDamien) 6 February 2018

When you lose your phone in your bed pic.twitter.com/cBpdbh7ifD — Shopper Liz (@Shopper_Liz) 11 February 2018

i thought i lost my phone last night and i woke up this morning looking everywhere for it..all of the sudden my aunt goes “lauren i just found ur phone in the fridge in the bowl of spinach dip!” …classic — Lauren Hernandez (@laurhern) 5 February 2018

i couldn’t find my phone so i walked into every room in my house yelling “hey siri”… found my phone — Dakota Garrison🌻 (@dakotag06) 7 February 2018

life hack: keep your phone plugged in charging when you’re stoned and you’ll never lose it — Ashley McElvy (@ashleynmcelvy) 11 February 2018

When u lose control of ur phone and it falls on your face out of nowhere<<< pic.twitter.com/0ZCTlsaWAb — Chelsea ❤ (@PrettyRose563) 11 February 2018

i love walking around my house for 10 minutes trying to find my phone only to sit down and find it in my back pocket :))))) — Talyn Sunshine (@TalynSunshine) 1 February 2018

When I can’t find my phone pic.twitter.com/NFMLeAzOlb — Curving Durant (@Don_Dwi8) 8 February 2018

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd