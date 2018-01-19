Latest News

‘Clueless’ Texans find weird ways to scrape ice from cars, and it’s hilarious!

Frozen ice on cars and homes is so unusual in Texas that people are finding weird and bizarre ways to scrape the ice — and some options are out-rightly hilarious.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: January 19, 2018 10:48 pm
Take cues from the best ice-scrapers of 2018! (Source: Callan Cloonan‏, Melissa Greene/Twitter)
Climate change is real, and of late, the changing scenarios gave the world a chance to witness something rare. From the world’s hottest dessert turning into a winter wonderland to frozen eyelashes in the world’s coldest village — the photos are breathtaking but scary and staggering. Owing to this climate change, people in Texas, US were surprised to see snowfall after more than 10 years.

Naturally, residents were excited to see fluffy ice descending during early December last year and called it a Christmas miracle. Even though most folks were overjoyed to delight in a rare snowy winter, reality seeped in with time. So, after the holiday season was over and people were all set to go back to work — people in Texas didn’t know how to get rid of the snow.

Soon, people found weird ways to scrape the ice. Well, some ideas are out-rightly hilarious. Don’t believe us? Ever tried to clean the ice with a hanger or a flying saucer? Watch people using these strange objects to grate ice from their cars.

Presenting the best ice-scrapers of 2018.

Few others shared tips and dos and don’ts too to help others deal with the snow.

