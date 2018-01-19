‘Clueless’ Texans find weird ways to scrape ice from cars, and it’s hilarious!

Take cues from the best ice-scrapers of 2018! (Source: Callan Cloonan‏, Melissa Greene/Twitter) Take cues from the best ice-scrapers of 2018! (Source: Callan Cloonan‏, Melissa Greene/Twitter)

Climate change is real, and of late, the changing scenarios gave the world a chance to witness something rare. From the world’s hottest dessert turning into a winter wonderland to frozen eyelashes in the world’s coldest village — the photos are breathtaking but scary and staggering. Owing to this climate change, people in Texas, US were surprised to see snowfall after more than 10 years.

Naturally, residents were excited to see fluffy ice descending during early December last year and called it a Christmas miracle. Even though most folks were overjoyed to delight in a rare snowy winter, reality seeped in with time. So, after the holiday season was over and people were all set to go back to work — people in Texas didn’t know how to get rid of the snow.

Soon, people found weird ways to scrape the ice. Well, some ideas are out-rightly hilarious. Don’t believe us? Ever tried to clean the ice with a hanger or a flying saucer? Watch people using these strange objects to grate ice from their cars.

Presenting the best ice-scrapers of 2018.

What Texans use as an ice scraper when they definitely don’t have one http://t.co/0ABouD3vlg pic.twitter.com/qMMf2DsoZQ — Austin Statesman (@statesman) January 16, 2018

Every winter I have I have to clean off Caitlyn’s car because she doesn’t own an ice scraper. This year we got innovative pic.twitter.com/oVLbI4bgXl — Callan Cloonan (@Get_a_Cloo) January 14, 2018

lmaoo my dad didn’t pack his ice scraper when we moved to Texas… peep the spatula pic.twitter.com/hnQVEOveDW — rachnochilll (@r_johnsss) January 16, 2018

.@JJWatt is just like all of us today – we don’t know how to scrape ice off cars. 🚘 Is that a 🔑 chain, JJ? 😂http://t.co/IOfR2Y9SFE pic.twitter.com/7eBV9YjPFq — ABC13 Houston (@abc13houston) January 16, 2018

This morning I poured an entire bottle of titos vodka on my windshield to unfreeze it 10 minutes before work. It worked like a charm but hurt my heart so much. — Anna Grace (@Da_Real_AG_) January 16, 2018

Few others shared tips and dos and don’ts too to help others deal with the snow.

PSA: to de-ice your car windshield pour COLD water over it — LeepsTheKeeps (@LeeperTheKeeper) January 16, 2018

DONT THROW HOT WATER ON YOUR WINDSHIELD TO GET I️CE OFF IT WILL CRACK !!! — Unicorn 🦄 (@Ashloooooo) January 16, 2018

SOS FRIENDS!!!! RUBBING ALCOHOL & WATER GETS THE ICE OF YOUR WINDSHIELD INSTANTLY!!!! — sab (@Sabrinaaa_18) January 16, 2018

