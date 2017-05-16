What if your mom wrote your Tinder bio? These tweets are brilliant

When your mother gives an honest opinion about you! Try it if you dare. When your mother gives an honest opinion about you! Try it if you dare.

In this fast-paced world, everything changes way faster than we imagine and mostly it leaves our parents in a fix — be it introducing them to Facebook or making a Skype call, it often gets too much for them to grasp. Cut to modern-day relationships and having a social life, it’s just incomprehensible for them. Try explaining to them the concept of ‘no-strings-attached’, they might even be stupified with the idea of swiping people right, many are still getting their heads together about swiping their cards!

So, what would happen if our parents knew about modern day dating apps? Parents would love the fact that we have a social life beyond the virtual world, but will they understand the protocols of the apps? And given the fact that our mothers are always inquisitive and want to go help us in every step, what if she wrote our Tinder bios?

Well, no matter how weird and unusual it sounds, people on Twitter have been imagining what one’s Tinder profile would say if mom wrote it and the results will leave you in splits. #IfMomWroteMyTinderBio people across the globe have been sharing their inputs, in reality, how much mothers really know cannot be ascertained, but these are gold! And a word of caution, not all are decent and good, it seems, a few has really cool moms.

#IfMomWroteMyTinderBio “Is it too much to expect some grandkids from this boy?!” — John C. Heider (@photodude24) May 15, 2017

#IfMomWroteMyTinderBio She’s a really beautiful person & soul. Ok where is the submit button? I “click submit”. It didn’t work. “SUBMIT”? pic.twitter.com/P7CwKAeiiR — Ɗєє ínαpprσpríαtєlч (@deedles420) May 10, 2017

She got all A’s in high school #IfMomWroteMyTinderBio — Robyn Your 💜 (@robyndwoskin) May 10, 2017

She’s really really cute with only occasional passive aggressive tendencies #IfMomWroteMyTinderBio pic.twitter.com/EuoKPTGM5W — MelissaK (@mklifeatrandom) May 10, 2017

Asked mom to do this #IfMomWroteMyTinderBio exercise and she said “I felt like I was writing your obituary” 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/O2Apocdorg — AA (@allisona15) May 10, 2017

I don’t know……..I don’t know what this is. Kim just do it yourself #IfMomWroteMyTinderBio — Kamberley (@Kamtwitt) May 10, 2017

#IfMomWroteMyTinderBio He’s says he’s gay but maybe he just needs to meet the right girl. I want grandchildren before I die. — MeltLikeButta (@jwbutta) May 10, 2017

She can hurt you. Literally. Very clumsy…#IfMomWroteMyTinderBio — Romy Schmitter (@RomySchmitter) May 10, 2017

First she disappointed me, now she can disappoint you. #IfMomWroteMyTinderBio — mei (@poormei) May 10, 2017

She’s not allowed to have a bf

She’s a baby

My last born still needs mummys guidance 😱

Me : Im turning 27 ma 😂

#IfMomWroteMyTinderBio — Nicole (@nbhodnett) May 10, 2017

#IfMomWroteMyTinderBio Dashingly handsome, carrier focused man with his own theme song…from a somewhat spirited family. #ItsComplicated pic.twitter.com/e75lOgV34s — General Leia Organa (@StopWPrincess) May 10, 2017

#IfMomWroteMyTinderBio “Whoever takes this hot mess and doesn’t leave, you are truly beyond human.” — 🐁Silly mouse🐀 (@TheMeituFangirl) May 10, 2017

his jokes are as pathetic as his character.#IfMomWroteMyTinderBio — pragun (@prag_un) May 11, 2017

She’s out of your league, bad with money and very smart. She gets her looks from me. 😉 rawr #IfMomWroteMyTinderBio pic.twitter.com/8hDm8wskAQ — Kristina (@SuburbGurl) May 10, 2017

#IfMomWroteMyTinderBio If you’re going to contact him, do the texting. He doesn’t answer his phone. Trust me — DLZ (@THEDerekLatz) May 10, 2017

#IfMomWroteMyTinderBio She loves to cook and will do things with your sausage no one else can. pic.twitter.com/DoCBvBcH84 — Lisa Leyrer 😻 (@Lisaley) May 10, 2017

#IfMomWroteMyTinderBio Size doesn’t matter…unless it’s your bank account — SophieDiddles (@sophie_diddles) May 10, 2017

#IfMomWroteMyTinderBio She didn’t inherit my crazy. Promise… — Jenn Leon (@JennLeonWrites) May 10, 2017

She’s only been divorced once! A real catch! #IfMomWroteMyTinderBio — Theresa (@tlcprincess) May 10, 2017

Her 7 year old is her life! Daughter comes first. if you cant take a backseat to her child, she wont tolerate that. #IfMomWroteMyTinderBio — Melody Beals (@MelodyUnplugged) May 10, 2017

