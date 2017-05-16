Latest News

What if your mom wrote your Tinder bio? These tweets are brilliant

'Size doesn't matter...unless it's your bank account': Moms say the darnest things!

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published:May 16, 2017 8:24 pm
tinder, tinder bio, tinder profile bio, parents tinder, parents dating apps, mom wrote tinder bio, tinder bio by mother, tinder profile description, funny news, social media, twitter trend, indian express When your mother gives an honest opinion about you! Try it if you dare.

In this fast-paced world, everything changes way faster than we imagine and mostly it leaves our parents in a fix — be it introducing them to Facebook or making a Skype call, it often gets too much for them to grasp. Cut to modern-day relationships and having a social life, it’s just incomprehensible for them. Try explaining to them the concept of ‘no-strings-attached’, they might even be stupified with the idea of swiping people right, many are still getting their heads together about swiping their cards!

So, what would happen if our parents knew about modern day dating apps? Parents would love the fact that we have a social life beyond the virtual world, but will they understand the protocols of the apps? And given the fact that our mothers are always inquisitive and want to go help us in every step, what if she wrote our Tinder bios?

Well, no matter how weird and unusual it sounds, people on Twitter have been imagining what one’s Tinder profile would say if mom wrote it and the results will leave you in splits. #IfMomWroteMyTinderBio people across the globe have been sharing their inputs, in reality, how much mothers really know cannot be ascertained, but these are gold! And a word of caution, not all are decent and good, it seems, a few has really cool moms.

