Twitterati compares crowd turnouts at Women’s March vs Trump’s inauguration

More people participated in the women's march than those that came out on Trump's inauguration day, according to official data provided by Metro and DC offices.

By: Trends Desk | Kolkata | Published:January 22, 2017 3:40 pm
women march, women's march. donald trump, trump, trump inauguration, trump inauguration crowd, women march crowd, women's amrch crowd vs inauguration crowd, viral news, latest news A crowd fills Independence Avenue with the Washington Monument in the background, during the Women’s March on Washington, Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017 in Washington. (Source: AP)

Hundreds of thousands of people took part in the Women’s March in Washington, DC a day after Donald Trump began his presidency. Not just in the American capital city, but around the world, hundreds of people came out in large number to fight for women’s right and equality. The organisers of the event even upped their crowd attendance estimate from 200,000 to 500,000.

With jam-packed streets and subway trains, Metro officials wrote on Twitter that they experienced “extremely large crowds”, with many stations “at capacity”. They said the crowd was more than eight times on a normal Saturday and mostly importantly even busier than most weekdays!

Hundreds of thousands of marchers fill the street during a Women's March demonstration in Washington, DC, U.S., January 21, 2017. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY Hundreds of thousands of marchers fill the street during a Women’s March demonstration in Washington, DC, US, on January 21, 2017. (Source: Reuters)

As aerial images of crowded streets flooded social media, Netizens took it upon themselves to post parallel pictures showing the attendance at Trump’s inauguration concert or the swearing-in ceremony at Capitol Hill.

Earlier, people had posted juxtaposing photos of the crowd from Obama’s 2009 inauguration ceremony alongside 2017 inauguration day programme. People even posted pictures of empty trains and stations on Trump’s D-day versus those for the women’s march day.

Since the National Park Service has been barred from spending money to count crowds or release the figure to the public, an official tally of the crowd at either event is now impossible to get. But keeping in mind the POTUS’ claim of an unparalleled event at the Lincoln Memorial, it seems Twitterati has no plans to settle that ‘figure debate’ any time soon.

This is what Metro services and media had to say.

Check out how people highlighted the difference in footfalls

Have something to add to this story? Tell us in comments below.

