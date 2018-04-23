Follow Us:
Monday, April 23, 2018
From driverless cars to smart speakers, ieDecode demystifies new technology
Royal Baby (not!): World media applaud the arrival of baby at the same hospital where Kate Middleton is

Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton has given birth to a baby boy. But an unsuspecting couple had to face the media glare as they walked out from the same hospital the Duchess is admitted in and people gathered outside applauded for them.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: April 23, 2018 6:53:59 pm
kate middleton, kate middleton child, kate middleton gives birth, couple applauded outside kate middleton's hospital, indian express, indian express news The couple clearly witnessed the media frenzy outside the hospital for Kate Middleton and the birth of the baby. (Source: James Longman/Twitter)
Ending all speculation, Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton has given birth to a baby boy on April 23. The news was tweeted by the official account of Kensington Palace. The 36-year-old Duchess was admitted to the Lindo Wing at St Mary’s Hospital, by road, along with the Duke of Cambridge and the anticipation and the excitement regarding the birth of the child was running high.

A couple coming out from the same hospital witnessed it first hand as they were unwittingly caught amidst all the media frenzy, and were applauded by the people and media persons who had gathered outside. They were even clicked with their child outside the hospital where they could be seen happily posing outside. James Longman, ABC News’ foreign correspondent shared their picture and wrote, “Unsuspecting couple have new baby – and find the world’s press waiting outside.”

People on social media too had a good laugh over it. While one wrote, “It’s like a surprise party where you accidentally yell ‘surprise’ to someone rolling in late,” another wrote,”I really hope some newspaper accidentally prints this couple with the new #royalbaby.”

 

Some even poured in their congratulations.

While some made up stories of what might happen with the two kids in the future.

The royal couple already has two children, Prince George (4), and Princess Charlotte, (2). Both of them were born in the same hospital. The third child will be fifth in line to the British throne behind the two siblings, William and grandfather Prince Charles.

