Pennywise from IT has become a hilarious meme, thanks to the Internet

The Internet is slowly getting past the horror phase and is full of funny memes on Pennywise. (Source: Kxyonn/Twitter) The Internet is slowly getting past the horror phase and is full of funny memes on Pennywise. (Source: Kxyonn/Twitter)

Stephen King’s iconic novel inspired horror film remake IT continues to send shivers down the spines of people even after days of its release. While pictures of a Pennywise-seeming clown sitting in a theatre and watching IT alone sent many on the Internet into frenzy mode, on Instagram, it is a 3-year-old milking the panic mode that people have switched in to.

But a quick look through the Internet will show how people are slowly getting back to their (meme-making) normal selves and are doing what they are known the best for — making memes and this time they are on Pennywise, the creepy clown in town.

While pictures of somebody dressed as a clown and dancing got the Internet worked up in no time, a re-enaction of the scene from the movie where little Georgie steps into the drain where Pennywise lives, turned into hilariously relatable memes, in no time. Sample this — Pennywise: i won’t break your heart Me:

Pennywise: i won’t break your heart Me:pic.twitter.com/29Xs0WoyeI — nathan (@stuckonfknyou) September 14, 2017

Here are some of the other hilarious memes up on the micro-blogging site guaranteeing to tickle your funny bone:

this is what pennywise looked like in his bedroom practicing the dancing to scare the kids pic.twitter.com/2pC7ShKuOj — ‏ً (@richietozers) September 16, 2017

pennywise (from the gutter) heya, would you like a-

me: [i’m already in the sewer] — jhorts (@dearjhonletter) September 16, 2017

When Pennywise hit you up with that “You up?” text pic.twitter.com/DcysCuLXR5 — Camille Perry 🍋 (@Camille_Perry1) September 17, 2017

pennywise getting back on his bullshit 27 years later pic.twitter.com/p6uTXvfdjt — sofia (@rohmiones) September 16, 2017

Pennywise: I have nothing to offer you I just wanna kill and eat you lol Me: pic.twitter.com/92CEGNhxgn — ben 🎈 (@gutsnoglory) September 14, 2017

Pennywise: “I have the stingray who killed Steve Irwin down here” ME: pic.twitter.com/iwQGf1wSQv — google (@hiitaylorblake) September 16, 2017

