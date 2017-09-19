Only in Express

Pennywise from IT has become a hilarious meme, thanks to the Internet

While pictures of somebody dressed as a clown and dancing got the Internet worked up in no time, a re-enaction of the scene from the movie where little Georgie steps into the drain where Pennywise lives, became hilarious relatable memes in no time.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published:September 19, 2017 11:57 am
The Internet is slowly getting past the horror phase and is full of funny memes on Pennywise.
Stephen King’s iconic novel inspired horror film remake IT continues to send shivers down the spines of people even after days of its release. While pictures of a Pennywise-seeming clown sitting in a theatre and watching IT alone sent many on the Internet into frenzy mode, on Instagram, it is a 3-year-old milking the panic mode that people have switched in to.

But a quick look through the Internet will show how people are slowly getting back to their (meme-making) normal selves and are doing what they are known the best for — making memes and this time they are on Pennywise, the creepy clown in town.

Here are some of the other hilarious memes up on the micro-blogging site guaranteeing to tickle your funny bone:

 

