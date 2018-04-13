Presents Latest News

When pending transactions hit your bank account: These hilarious tweets sum up the awful feeling

The dose of reality after a heavy weekend of spending: Getting carried away with expenses is quite common when depending too much on a credit card and that’s why so many people face the crisis of a sudden dent in their bank account.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: April 13, 2018 5:46:39 pm
pending credit card transactions hits bank account, money deducted from bank, credit card amount, bankruptcy,bankruptcy due to credit car, twitter reaction, indian express, indian express news Feeling bankrupt after a hefty pending credit card transaction? You are not alone. (Source: Maddie/Twitter)
Related News

It is quite comforting to switch to a credit card when your account balance is running low. However, when the same amount is deducted the following month, it sure leaves many unhappy. If you thought you were the only one experiencing excruciating pain after a hefty pending transaction, then let us burst that bubble and comfort you with the fact that many others are in the same boat.

Getting carried away with expenses is quite common when depending too much on a credit card and that’s why so many people face the crisis of a sudden dent in their bank account. While most people are aware of the amount being deducted, it doesn’t prepare them for “the day” in any way. Taking to social media, many people tweeted how they feel when the credited money is withdrawn from their account.

Filled with amusing GIFs, these tweets are relatable as well as on point. Even though it would do little to prepare you for the dreadful day, reading the funny tweets and sarcastic witticisms might just uplift your gloomy mood.

Tweets such as “*checks bank account* Ah sweet, I’m good*looks and pending transactions*,” and “When you check your bank balance and think all is well, but then notice you have twenty five pending transactions,” along with have left many ROFL-ing on social media.

Do you know anyone who goes through a mid-month financial crises due to their pending credit card transactions? Tell us in the comments below.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
Share your thoughts
CWG 2018 Medal Tally

Most Read
Best of Express
Buzzing Now
Top News
Apr 13: Latest News