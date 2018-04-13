When pending transactions hit your bank account: These hilarious tweets sum up the awful feeling

Feeling bankrupt after a hefty pending credit card transaction? You are not alone. (Source: Maddie/Twitter) Feeling bankrupt after a hefty pending credit card transaction? You are not alone. (Source: Maddie/Twitter)

It is quite comforting to switch to a credit card when your account balance is running low. However, when the same amount is deducted the following month, it sure leaves many unhappy. If you thought you were the only one experiencing excruciating pain after a hefty pending transaction, then let us burst that bubble and comfort you with the fact that many others are in the same boat.

Getting carried away with expenses is quite common when depending too much on a credit card and that’s why so many people face the crisis of a sudden dent in their bank account. While most people are aware of the amount being deducted, it doesn’t prepare them for “the day” in any way. Taking to social media, many people tweeted how they feel when the credited money is withdrawn from their account.

Filled with amusing GIFs, these tweets are relatable as well as on point. Even though it would do little to prepare you for the dreadful day, reading the funny tweets and sarcastic witticisms might just uplift your gloomy mood.

When all those pending transactions from over the weekend, finally hit your account pic.twitter.com/QHuQsMPsyo — Michele (@mishka1599) April 9, 2018

All my pending My bank

transactions. account. pic.twitter.com/aIKXmMKLOh — 🌻 ShanFiction 🌻 (@shannondrewthis) April 12, 2018

My pending transactions when they sense me relaxing pic.twitter.com/8QcTDIoMz8 — ben sears (@bensears) April 12, 2018

Me checking my bank account after all pending transactions from spring break went through. pic.twitter.com/4MA9nZ9frR — Mirna Zaragoza (@murnaah) March 22, 2018

This is how i feels when all those Pending Transactions hit my bank account pic.twitter.com/zvz33J4tZc — ʞɔᴉɹʇɐԀ🇭🇳 (@PAT520RICK) April 2, 2018

My bank account was all good yesterday .. I checked It today and then pending transactions hit me like pic.twitter.com/3ZsMSaoRFN — 🤷🏾‍♂️ (@TheEricB_) March 20, 2018

Tweets such as “*checks bank account* Ah sweet, I’m good*looks and pending transactions*,” and “When you check your bank balance and think all is well, but then notice you have twenty five pending transactions,” along with have left many ROFL-ing on social media.

When you check your bank balance and think all is well, but then notice you have twenty five pending transactions pic.twitter.com/REWUF0PIJ7 — Christopher 🌨️ (@youngbuckeen) March 29, 2018

*checks bank account* “Ah sweet, I’m good” *looks and pending transactions* pic.twitter.com/B54enCJQaw — Kenton Frederick (@kentballz) April 4, 2018

Looking at all my pending transactions like pic.twitter.com/IDyUjdkyQ4 — maddie🌵 (@maddie89f) April 3, 2018

Not Going Out This Weekend Means No Pending Transactions Will Surprise Me On Monday Afternoon. pic.twitter.com/Il7O1vomBK — DJ B-$TYLz (@djbstylzz) March 31, 2018

Do you know anyone who goes through a mid-month financial crises due to their pending credit card transactions? Tell us in the comments below.

