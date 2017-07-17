‘Peek-a-Bill’: Clinton literally hides between two Bushes and Tweeple can’t stop poking fun at Sean Spicer

Journalist Yashar Ali shared the photo of Clinton peeking from behind the statue grinning and who looks like a child between the two large bronze statues. (Source: Yashar Ali/ Twitter) Journalist Yashar Ali shared the photo of Clinton peeking from behind the statue grinning and who looks like a child between the two large bronze statues. (Source: Yashar Ali/ Twitter)

What particularly could become the fodder for meme-makers on the Internet, is hard to say. But one thing is for sure that nothing escapes the eyes of the ever vigilant Netizens. So naturally, when former US president Bill Clinton decided to literally hide between two Bushes (statues of George W. Bush and George H.W. Bush), it left everyone in frenzy.

The former POTUS recently visited the George W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum in Dallas, Texas, to celebrate this year’s graduating class from the Presidential Leadership Scholars program. During his visit, he took a moment to hide among the Bushes and was snapped by a reporter and since then the photo has gone viral.

In fact, many Twitterati highlighted that the picture is historically accurate as Clinton’s served as the President in between the father-son Bushes. Reporter Yashar Ali shared the photo of Clinton peeking from behind the statue grinning and who looks like a child between the two large bronze statues.

President Clinton at the George W. Bush Library tonight. pic.twitter.com/YcgCBoN3Ys — Yashar Ali (@yashar) July 14, 2017

Many also drew resemblance of the photo with Trump Press Secretary Sean Spicer hiding behind bushes at the White House, that too became a hit meme earlier this year in May.

It’s President Clinton peeking out from between the Bushes. THAT’S how you do it, Spicer. pic.twitter.com/QL7aJ2sE89 — Kimberly McGough (@revkimg) July 14, 2017

Sean Spicer: I’m going to go hide in the bushes

Bill Clinton: Hold my beer — Adam Hummel (@HummelAdam) July 14, 2017

Soon Twitter was flooded with memes and jokes, check out a few here:

“lol sean check this out”

“stay in your own lane bill” pic.twitter.com/C2yPbJeZSr — darth:™ (@darth) July 14, 2017

Bill Clinton should write a memoir called “My Life Between the Bushes” http://t.co/HWz8SiqUQc — D. A. Powell (@Powell_DA) July 14, 2017

He was just making sure they were in order. 41, 42, 43 😊 — Meg Bee (@oneretrocupcake) July 14, 2017

This is a fairly realistic portrayal of the 1990s http://t.co/4K3Oj3Ydsa — Doug Saunders (@DougSaunders) July 14, 2017

The man loves getting between Bush. — Kenneth Jimenez (@MrKennyJimenez) July 14, 2017

He just photo bombed 2 presidents 😀 — salman khawaja (@Salmank2075) July 14, 2017

A Bill in the hand is worth two in the Bush. — Frank Lee Hye (@FrankLeeHye) July 14, 2017

Peek-a-bill — No Wahhh (@NoahBenezra) July 14, 2017

I can hear the mission impossible theme song playing in the background… pic.twitter.com/NKjKibBRAj — Scandal Wine (@ScandalWines) July 16, 2017

The photos so loved so much that people began multiple Photoshop battles on Reddit and the results are hilarious, and even NASA tried a hand at this battle!

@billclinton pokes out from behind Endeavour waiting for its 1st launch (1992) pic.twitter.com/YJTN8xnu0F — NASA History Office (@NASAhistory) July 14, 2017

And because anything get’s better with Trump!

Clinton proved he’s a sport and latter even replied to one of the users to his reaction of the photo

Clinton has long been a close friend of the Bush family despite defeating George H.W. Bush in the 1992 election. During the moderated event at the library, the two former presidents and proud granddads jokingly tried to pull each other’s legs over who has smarter grandchildren.

