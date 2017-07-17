American Airplanes passenger ‘passes gas’, forces travellers to get off from flight; airline refutes claim

The passengers apparently complained of nausea and headaches. (Representative Image/ Source: Thinkstock Images) The passengers apparently complained of nausea and headaches. (Representative Image/ Source: Thinkstock Images)

A lot can happen in a flight, and the Internet has enough proof of that. In the past we have read how pregnant women gave birth mid-air. But if you think things cannot get more bizarre, then you are clearly wrong. According to a report in WBTV, all passengers in an American Airplanes flight on July 16 were forced to get off and the reason was because one of them “passed gas”. Yes, you read that right. WBTV quoted a spokesperson with Raleigh-Durham International Airport, who said that the decision was taken after passengers on the flight became ill with nausea and headaches. The flight landed at the airport around 4 pm, and, after all the commuters were taken off the flight, an investigation followed. The authorities, however, termed the decision as a “medical call” and refused to answer any further. WBCN reports that the RDU officials could not identify the flight nor its destination.

The American Airlines officials though admitted that there indeed was an odour issue, they refuted the original claim of a passenger passing gas as the reason for it.

Ross Feinstein, a spokesman for the airline, released a statement, in which he admitted that the aircraft was out of service, but maintained the reason was a technical snag.

“We did have an aircraft from Charlotte to RDU this afternoon, that landed at 2:19 p.m. ET, and arrived the gate at 2:21 p.m. ET, that is currently out of service for an actual mechanical issue – and odor in the cabin. But it is not due to ‘passed gas’ as mentioned,” he said.

