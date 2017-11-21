Top Stories

Did Paris Hilton really ‘invent’ the selfie? Twitterati join forces to prove she did NOT

American businesswomen Paris Hilton's tweet claiming to have invented the selfie before it became a trend has landed her in a soup. In response, Twitterati shared many vintage photographs of selfies taken long before Hilton was even born.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published:November 21, 2017 8:38 pm
Paris Hilton, Paris Hilton selfie claims, Paris Hilton claims to invent selfie, Twitter reactions, Do you have a selfie from before it became a trend? (Source: Paris Hilton/Twitter)
Social media is not a very forgiving place and often celebrities get trolled for almost anything they tweet or say on the platform. While, sometimes the trolls remain funny and tend to humour many, other times things just turn a bit brutal. Recently, caught up in the wave of Twitter reactions was American businesswoman and socialite Paris Hilton. The 36-year-old star stirred up a controversy after she shared a photo of herself with singer Britney Spears, claiming to ‘invent’ the ‘selfie’.

Her post, captioned ‘11 years ago today, Me & Britney invented the selfie!”, featured two selfies of the stars posing together. The tweet, for obvious reasons, did not go down well with Twitterati and soon her post was flooded with reactions. Many users started posting pictures of singers, actors and even their grandparents to prove Hilton wrong. While, we do think that the entrepreneur was kidding and posted the selfie on a lighter note, Twitterati chose to correct her right away. Check out her original post here:

Some users went to the extent of calling Hilton a ‘liar’ and posted pictures to false her claim. Others gave out detailed explanation of a selfie along with the picture they posted.

Some even claimed that it was singer Madonna who started the trend.

While, Twitterati did put in all their efforts to prove Hilton wrong, the tweets surely brought out beautiful vintage photographs of people clicking their pictures. They added Mr. Bean to the list as well and shared many pictures of him. They also called him the ‘true inventor of selfie’. Here are some:

Do you have a picture of you taking a selfie before it became a trend? Tell us in the comments section below.

