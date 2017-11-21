Did Paris Hilton really ‘invent’ the selfie? Twitterati join forces to prove she did NOT

Do you have a selfie from before it became a trend? (Source: Paris Hilton/Twitter) Do you have a selfie from before it became a trend? (Source: Paris Hilton/Twitter)

Social media is not a very forgiving place and often celebrities get trolled for almost anything they tweet or say on the platform. While, sometimes the trolls remain funny and tend to humour many, other times things just turn a bit brutal. Recently, caught up in the wave of Twitter reactions was American businesswoman and socialite Paris Hilton. The 36-year-old star stirred up a controversy after she shared a photo of herself with singer Britney Spears, claiming to ‘invent’ the ‘selfie’.

Her post, captioned ‘11 years ago today, Me & Britney invented the selfie!”, featured two selfies of the stars posing together. The tweet, for obvious reasons, did not go down well with Twitterati and soon her post was flooded with reactions. Many users started posting pictures of singers, actors and even their grandparents to prove Hilton wrong. While, we do think that the entrepreneur was kidding and posted the selfie on a lighter note, Twitterati chose to correct her right away. Check out her original post here:

11 years ago today, Me & Britney invented the selfie! pic.twitter.com/1byOU5Gp8J — Paris Hilton (@ParisHilton) November 19, 2017

Some users went to the extent of calling Hilton a ‘liar’ and posted pictures to false her claim. Others gave out detailed explanation of a selfie along with the picture they posted.

Sorry, @BillNyeSaves did it way before you. It was 1999 pic.twitter.com/yEHZN5BVvd — ItsMixerOne (@mixer1av) November 19, 2017

Sorry. Pre Thelma & Louise pic.twitter.com/YAFmaTJcWf — Mulled Wine Mincer 🍷 (@Aanth) November 19, 2017

I know the definition. Thanks. I asked because, back in the days, there was a button you could press to take the picture from a far. But you can’t see his hands, so you can’t tell if he did it or not. pic.twitter.com/C8AChrOFIp — Danie 👽💋 (@imdaniesantos) November 20, 2017

1910 one of the first mirror selfies pic.twitter.com/YU7QKNQXo8 — iLoveRoses9 (@love_roses9) November 19, 2017

oh realy because heres kramer inventing the selfie in 1995 pic.twitter.com/dtmR0Kh3lP — Seinfeld Current Day (@Seinfeld2000) November 19, 2017

1957 girls not known pic.twitter.com/g4iDFYuZmz — CrowForm (@CrowForm) November 20, 2017

IM SORRY BUT pic.twitter.com/Rvd7JEa0g0 — jolly ol laura claus (@space_orphan) November 19, 2017

Sorry Paris but my dad @garydalliday invented the selfie on this date in 1968. pic.twitter.com/nHNYn2wrd7 — Pete Dalliday (@petedalliday) November 21, 2017

Some even claimed that it was singer Madonna who started the trend.

I think my grandfather (who took this picture in 1930) would disagree. 🤷🏼‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/ghBSvItzL2 — Kyra Fry (@kyrafry) November 20, 2017

While, Twitterati did put in all their efforts to prove Hilton wrong, the tweets surely brought out beautiful vintage photographs of people clicking their pictures. They added Mr. Bean to the list as well and shared many pictures of him. They also called him the ‘true inventor of selfie’. Here are some:

Why dafuq u lyin.. pic.twitter.com/vEp9Izwriv — 🕹 Gamiest Gamer 🎮 (@Retr0Joe) November 20, 2017

Do you have a picture of you taking a selfie before it became a trend? Tell us in the comments section below.

