Pak’s ‘Iron Lady’ Muniba Mazari writes a touching FB post replying to criticism after old video goes viral

Muniba Mazari, also known as the Iron Lady of Pakistan, has written a heartfelt Facebook post responding to how an interview clip of hers from years ago is going viral now. The paralysed motivational speaker, who was named one of BBC’s ‘100 Most Inspirational Women’ found herself at the receiving end of a lot of spite on social media after her interview to a news channel from five years ago wherein she is praising her husband has gone viral. In the video, when the news presenter asks her to talk about the support her husband has given her, Mazari says that he has been a “dear friend” to her and is so supportive that he would cry when she would. “He tell me that you have to do whatever you want to do, I am with you,” she says in the clip.

The clip has gone viral now, that is after the inspirational talk video, in which she talked about how her husband jumped out of the car and saved himself while she survived with grave injuries after the accident, got people to sit up and notice on the Internet. As a result, people on social media were quick to react, with some even saying how disappointed they were in her.

#MunibaMazari blocked me lol.. i guess truth hurts. only a matter of time till every1 knows .. so disappointed with u. u were an idol for me and many others. — im batman -_- (@bhindi_tori) December 7, 2017

thank you for showing us to never believe on one side of the story ever again. sympathy gainer @muniba_mazari — ????? (@Eff__jai) December 7, 2017

Shame on #MunibaMazari – Had always been admiring her for her courage and perseverance but she turns out to be a big time liar. http://t.co/AieLBWw7kK — ???? ????? (@BinteQuraish) December 6, 2017

Is this also #MunibaMazari or someone else? Really saddened by coming to know this side of the story. @muniba_mazari @sharmeenochinoy pic.twitter.com/1nKPMjlqJH — ???? ??????? (@ChayElectric) December 6, 2017

This is the news clip that has gone viral now.

The video went viral around the same time that her ex-husband Khurram Shahzad, a former fighter pilot of Pakistan Air Force, filed a defamation case against her for “blaming and bashing him for all her afflictions”, reported The Nation. Many on Twitter directed their questions to Mazari, who actively responded to a lot of them.

Yeah Iron man who didn’t have guts to give rights to his wife, who was hiding for so many years an dnow asking for money. Found a walking woman outside his marriage (cheated on me) and married her right away when I filed divorce! Surely… he is an iron man! What an irony! — Muniba Mazari (@muniba_mazari) December 5, 2017

All that glitters is not gold! He still is a nice person just a little carried away with his greed! Insha Allah will be dealt in the court! PS my brother @Zulfiqar_Mazari was with me too who made sure that I get there! :) — Muniba Mazari (@muniba_mazari) December 5, 2017

Read her Facebook post, here.

“To all of my followers, critics and supporters alike,

If you’re reading this and you are married and happy, I wish nothing but a blissful happily ever after for you. Remember that every marriage goes through its ups and down, but as long as you hold on to respect for each other, no mountain is too high and no storm is too great. May your beautiful relationship continue to shade each other and all the loved ones around you.

If you’re reading this and you are married but unhappy and struggling, then know that I am sending all of my love and prayers your way. Remember that you are not alone, that this too is only a phase of your life and like all other phases, this too shall pass. 5 years ago, I was where you are today. My PTV interview circulating around social media is from that time. It is emotionally exhausting to try and make a marriage work, to make sure you don’t wash your dirty laundry in public, to do the best in your power for your child, struggle with the insecurities of what the future may hold all the while maintaining the façade of a perfect marriage. I pray that when this phase is over for you, you too are judged, but unlike me, you are judged for all the right reasons. You are judged for being gracious, for giving your utmost to make the marriage work, and for putting your best foot forward despite screaming in agony on the inside. The relationship of marriage is worth the struggle and I pray yours is rewarded in nothing but positivity. No matter what the outcome, always always remember that in this time of struggle, you are not alone.

If you’re reading this and you are divorced and a single parent, then know that it may seem bleak and impossible to comprehend right now, but the worst is over. You cannot start healing until the problem festering in your heart is dealt with. And though divorce is perhaps the most painful way to handle the problems of your heart (or your life), it in no way means you have failed your children, your family and most importantly, yourself. Perhaps your win will come in the form that you will not be going through the day in day out anguish of feeling disrespected. Your win will come through knowing that you can now live your dreams without an anchor weighing you down. Your win will come through when see your children grow up in a house with one parent, but double the love, triple the respect and four times the happiness of not waking up in a hostile environment on a daily basis. Know that you are not alone, that I and countless others like me share your story. It’s going to be a rocky road of financial insecurities; perhaps you will suffer through custody cases of your child, just like I have been enduring for many years, having multiple people talk behind your back and label you are a disappointment, but remember that those people don’t even have the slightest idea of what this struggle is like. As hard as it may be, do not listen to them. They have not walked in your shoes. I have. And I want to tell you that it may seem impossible but yes, yes, yes, it does get better. That is my promise to you.

If you are reading this and you are divorced, a single parent, but also differently abled while being in the public eye – then please come have tea with me! I would love to meet someone who can help me understand how a paraplegic can be condemned as promiscuous, or keeping your ex anonymous can be labelled as defamation. Life is interesting, and with every stage and every phase you learn more and evolve more. To me, this change is not hypocrisy rather it is proof of a healthy progression in life. Imagine for a moment, being stuck in your present state of mind, and present state of life for all of eternity. What a frightening thought indeed!

None of us is entitled to the intricate details of marital struggles of our cousins, our friends, our neighbours, the girl at our office, the daughter of our maid, the teacher at our school. If we cannot offer them love, then the least we should offer is the freedom to maintain their privacy in this very personal matter.

Let us be kind to one another, starting with being kind to ourselves.

Muniba Mazari”

