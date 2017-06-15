Latest News

After Pakistan captain Sarfraz Ahmed gets trolled for his English, Indian Facebook users send love instead

"English doesn't define intelligence", wrote one Facebook user from India in support of Sarfraz Ahmed.

Published:June 15, 2017 10:35 am
sarfraz ahmed english, pakistan english gets trolled, sarfraz ahmed english gets trolled, indians support pakistan, india pakistan match, india pakistan champions trophy 2017, india pakistan cricket match 2017, india pakistan champions league sarfaraz ahmed english trolled on Twitter, indian express, indian express news, trending,trending globally Sarfraz Ahmed garnered support from Indians after some on social media trolled him for his English. (Source: File Photo)
Every time India and Pakistan come face to face to play a cricket match, the Internet goes on an overdrive posting memes and making jibes on the opposite teams. Now, after Pakistan’s epic victory against England on June 14 in the ICC Champions Trophy 2017, which will now see the team playing against another team (once again!) on June 18 in the final, people have already began cracking jokes on Twitter. But amidst all this, India and Pakistan united in lending their support to Pakistan’s captain Sarfraz Ahmed — an incident that was nothing less than heartwarming.

After a website carried an article making fun of Ahmed’s English on Facebook, many Indians came together to respect the cricketer, because “English doesn’t define intelligence”, as one Facebook user rightfully commented on the post. In what seemed like a welcome shift from the vehement trolling that goes on on social media sites, this was a clear indication that humanity after all, transcends borders and barriers. The website must have taken down the Facebook post, but a Twitter user who goes by the handle name @iPakistaniLAD had already taken screenshots and shared it on the micro-blogging site with the caption “An Indian Page tried to Troll Sarfaraz for his English but the way Indians responded to this in Comment Section”.

This is the tweet.

This article was in response to a video grab on YouTube, that shows Ahmed asking at a post-match press conference “Sab English ke hai kya? (Are they all from English channels?)”

This is the video. 

Here are the screenshots of the Facebook comments.

(Source: @iPakistaniLAD/Twitter) (Source: @iPakistaniLAD/Twitter) (Source: @iPakistaniLAD/Twitter) (Source: @iPakistaniLAD/Twitter)

Here are some of the reactions the tweet garnered thereafter.

