‘Heartwarming’: Indian Twitterati elated as Pakistanis host memorial service for Shashi Kapoor in Peshawar

Calling Shashi Kapoor, a "Pride of Peshawar" the people of the locality hosted a memorial service outside Kapoor Haveli in the Dhaki Nalbandi, Qissa Kawani Bazaar area in the interiors of the Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa province. Photos of the memorial service is now going viral.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: December 8, 2017 3:58 pm
Film lovers from all over came to pay tribute to Sashi Kapoor outside his ancestral home in Peshawar, Pakistan.
Veteran Bollywood actor Shashi Kapoor passed away on Monday (December 4) in Mumbai, after a prolonged illness. The death of the 79-year-old superstar left fans in disheartened not only in India but across the globe. Tributes and messages poured in for the Dadasaheb Phalke awardee as netizens reminisced his unforgettable performances. And defying differences, fans in Pakistan too mourned the loss of the iconic actor.

Fans in the neighbouring country not only paid homage to Shashi Kapoor on social media platforms, they also organised an event in his honour. Yes, his ardent followers hosted a candlelight vigil in his memory in Peshawar outside his ancestral home on December 6.

Calling Shashi Kapoor a “Pride of Peshawar”, the people of the locality hosted a memorial service outside Kapoor Haveli in the Dhaki Nalbandi, Qissa Kawani Bazaar area in the interiors of the Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa province, which is said to have been built by Kapoor’s grandfather Dewan Basheswarnath Singh Kapoor in the early 20th century. His elder brother Raj Kapoor was born in this house and Shashi Kapoor had visited the ancestorial home in the 90s.

Catch a glimpse of the memorial service here:

Photos and videos from the event of movie lovers paying tribute to the legendary actor have flooded social media platforms. Two of such photos are going viral and they have created a huge buzz online. Fans on either side of the border remembered his contribution to Hindi cinema and were nostalgic. While many Indians appreciated the gesture, a few also lamanted how cultural exchange between the two countries have decreased in recent past.

