‘Heartwarming’: Indian Twitterati elated as Pakistanis host memorial service for Shashi Kapoor in Peshawar

Veteran Bollywood actor Shashi Kapoor passed away on Monday (December 4) in Mumbai, after a prolonged illness. The death of the 79-year-old superstar left fans in disheartened not only in India but across the globe. Tributes and messages poured in for the Dadasaheb Phalke awardee as netizens reminisced his unforgettable performances. And defying differences, fans in Pakistan too mourned the loss of the iconic actor.

Fans in the neighbouring country not only paid homage to Shashi Kapoor on social media platforms, they also organised an event in his honour. Yes, his ardent followers hosted a candlelight vigil in his memory in Peshawar outside his ancestral home on December 6.

Shashi Kapoor’s memorial held in Peshawar – outside his father’s Prithviraj Kapoor’s house where his elder brother Raj Kapoor was born. He visited the house in the late 90s.. pic.twitter.com/K4bvDOj7BM — Ammara Ahmad (@ammarawrites) December 6, 2017

Peshawar owns Shashi Kapoor too: People from all walks of life gathered at his haveli at Dahki Nalbandi, Qissa Khawani Bazaar, Peshawar.

Photo by @rifatorakzai pic.twitter.com/2Z0X0Qvo03 — Ammara Ahmad (@ammarawrites) December 6, 2017

Calling Shashi Kapoor a “Pride of Peshawar”, the people of the locality hosted a memorial service outside Kapoor Haveli in the Dhaki Nalbandi, Qissa Kawani Bazaar area in the interiors of the Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa province, which is said to have been built by Kapoor’s grandfather Dewan Basheswarnath Singh Kapoor in the early 20th century. His elder brother Raj Kapoor was born in this house and Shashi Kapoor had visited the ancestorial home in the 90s.

Photos and videos from the event of movie lovers paying tribute to the legendary actor have flooded social media platforms. Two of such photos are going viral and they have created a huge buzz online. Fans on either side of the border remembered his contribution to Hindi cinema and were nostalgic. While many Indians appreciated the gesture, a few also lamanted how cultural exchange between the two countries have decreased in recent past.

Paying tribute to the veteran actor Shashi Kapoor, scores of people gathered at ancestral house of Kapoor’s family in Dhaki naal bandi, Qissa khani #Peshawar . @chintskap pic.twitter.com/INUrjnjcJm — Sabbirr Shah Hoti (@sabirshahhoti84) December 6, 2017

People in Peshawar hold a memorial for Shashi Kapoor — the “Pride of Peshawar”

pic.twitter.com/A9gy7XXUUE — omar r quraishi (@omar_quraishi) December 6, 2017

We need more bollywood like bridge between ind n pak… war should be past — Sachin Das (@Dsachindas) December 7, 2017

Highly appreciate — Utpal Bhowmick (@UtpalBhowmick6) December 7, 2017

So much to bring us closer, yet so much keeps us apart 😔 — Shantanu Chatterjee (@scatter_g) December 6, 2017

Shashi Kapoor is not “your star” alone .. he is a son of Peshawar! http://t.co/4vxAgStIMZ — Ammara Ahmad (@ammarawrites) December 7, 2017

Reminder of the shared heritage of India and Pakistan: Peshawar will never forget you Shashi Kapoor http://t.co/g8rUmhca9B — Arfa Khanum Sherwani (@khanumarfa) December 6, 2017

When borders are rendered powerless. Shashi Kapoor remembered in Peshawar! pic.twitter.com/mOAzPCbwJy — Akash Bhattacharya (@123Dhn) December 7, 2017

Candle vigil for veteran actor #ShashiKapoor in Peshawar, Pakistan. People pays tribute to shashi kapoor outside Kapoor Haveli. pic.twitter.com/Fl0G9vyGsG — Shivangi Thakur (@thakur_shivangi) December 7, 2017

Amazing tribute and honor for a bonafide star. So much love… Fantastic👍🏿😃 — PulgerTweets (@PPulger) December 7, 2017

Thank u for showing the respect to great actor of Humanity.. — Ajit Sadashiv Shinde B+ 🇮🇳 (@ajt_shinde) December 7, 2017

Rare thing in these times….dil khush kar dia. — amit sharma (@nandansharma179) December 6, 2017

Good to see brotherhood still exist 🤞🏻👍🏻 — Mehul Vinod Patel (@iammehulvpatel) December 6, 2017

Both the countries should communicate on regular basis keeping politics aside. Thereare many similiarities then differences. If we communicate with each other, many problems can be solved. Govts will do their work. As a Public we should commuinicate and exchange.

Love from India — Rushank soni (@Farzi_Enginier) December 7, 2017

