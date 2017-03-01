Trending News

Pakistani women share why they were rejected for marriage, and the reasons are ridiculous and relatable

Is it only women who need to be perfect, while men can be what they want to?

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published:March 1, 2017 5:41 pm
pakistan, pakistani women, marriage, women marriage, rishta women men, marriage rishta, women rejected for marriage, rejection for marraige, marriage rejection, indian express, indian express news Marriage woes. (Source: Thinkstock Images)

While the nation was divided on their views over Pakistan after Gurmehar Kaur’s tweet and the controversy of ‘Fightback DU’ campaign, some Pakistani women were busy sharing the plight of their life. Marriage changes everything in the lives the couple who decide to walk down the aisle. From finding the right match to making preparations for the big day — even prepping for it takes a toll on most of us, doesn’t it?

Searching for the perfect match is a daunting task, and to put forth the state of turmoil that it brings in, a Twitter user asked an intimidating question on the social media platform. Twitter user @oh_my_mascara started the thread by posting, “Ladies, quote this with whatever physical appearance you were rejected for by rishta people. I was rejected yesterday for bad front teeth.

Her question got several replies on Twitter, and the bizarre confessions turned into a point of discussion. While it is known that the Pakistani culture is a wee bit orthodox when it comes to choosing a rishta, the ridiculous reasons left many bewildered. The irony, though, is – many of those answers would probably be relatable in any other country and culture as well.

Is it only women who need to be perfect, while men can be what they want to? Tell us your views in the comments below.

