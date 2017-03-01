Pakistani women share why they were rejected for marriage, and the reasons are ridiculous and relatable

Marriage woes. (Source: Thinkstock Images) Marriage woes. (Source: Thinkstock Images)

While the nation was divided on their views over Pakistan after Gurmehar Kaur’s tweet and the controversy of ‘Fightback DU’ campaign, some Pakistani women were busy sharing the plight of their life. Marriage changes everything in the lives the couple who decide to walk down the aisle. From finding the right match to making preparations for the big day — even prepping for it takes a toll on most of us, doesn’t it?

Searching for the perfect match is a daunting task, and to put forth the state of turmoil that it brings in, a Twitter user asked an intimidating question on the social media platform. Twitter user @oh_my_mascara started the thread by posting, “Ladies, quote this with whatever physical appearance you were rejected for by rishta people. I was rejected yesterday for bad front teeth.

Ladies, quote this with whatever physical appearance you were rejected for by rishta people. I was rejected yesterday for bad front teeth. — Sesh♡ (@Oh_My_Mascara) February 26, 2017

Her question got several replies on Twitter, and the bizarre confessions turned into a point of discussion. While it is known that the Pakistani culture is a wee bit orthodox when it comes to choosing a rishta, the ridiculous reasons left many bewildered. The irony, though, is – many of those answers would probably be relatable in any other country and culture as well.

Let’s see: short heighted, too chubby, has glasses, hijabi, doctor, age zyada hai.. http://t.co/poNAevgcGV — 👼 (@Rabyaaaa_) February 26, 2017

Medium height,Not goori chitti,Why interested in job/studying after marriage/Not a model like look.Also,Doctor banty banty age zada ho gae😎 http://t.co/v54Bp7ihec — Rabia (@ad_ra_na) February 26, 2017

I’ve also been rejected on the basis of my skin colour and the fact that I fail to turn myself into a pastry by using so much makeup ✌️ http://t.co/nAltAYj6vi — عبیر نسیم (@abeerii12) February 27, 2017

Unfortunately it’s always the Ghar walas that do the rejection not the guys themselves. Only one reason for me though. Overweight. http://t.co/G7BgdZ2t9r — Huda (@enigmaniac1) February 26, 2017

“thori ziada healthy hai. patli hoti tou aur bhi achi lagti” http://t.co/IvrErSKi1g — ayesha (@fabubah) February 26, 2017

rejected x times because i was ‘moo phat,’ rude & confrontational. BC, you’ve come here inspecting a human like a horse & i’m the rude one? http://t.co/7WFUV5SFar — Mehar Khursheed (@meharwk) February 27, 2017

In non physical things, too educated, working women, reads too much, is only daughter so must be really laadli, too introverted, etc, etc. http://t.co/VMxn6PcBa5 — Faiza Yousuf (@FaizaYousuf) February 26, 2017

I was rejected because “hamaray Betay ko ziada parhi hoi nai chahye, wo kehta hai parh kr larkyan taiz ho jati hain” http://t.co/DHyQvWulUL — Huda. (@IGotSherlocked) February 26, 2017

Btw 80% of rishta walas didn’t even come over when they found out I was a working woman with no intentions of quitting. Yep http://t.co/0SH3MKpQxL — Bissmah Mehmud (@bissmahmehmud) February 26, 2017

I was rejected last year for telling them that I love working in media and won’t quit. http://t.co/vOVM0GOUer — Amina (@Aamenaah) February 26, 2017

Was rejected once ke larki engineer hai. Typical gharelo larki jaisi nahi hogi. Lol what? http://t.co/24yxmTCnQ0 — ماہ نم (@AdrenalineYo) February 26, 2017

Looks too modern lol http://t.co/MRUG1fMUlX — Ash (@ash2fly4u) February 27, 2017

@Oh_My_Mascara a friend was rejected for being ‘too talkative’. What even?! — . (@rantsofkm) February 26, 2017

Body shape, fat nose and not perfect teeth. No regrets http://t.co/DBtvgAVKx6 — Sahrish (@shadesofsunrise) February 26, 2017

@Sadiah_Khan @Oh_My_Mascara for their baldness, short height, not owning a house, profession, salary, bank balance not upto expectations etc — Ahsan Masood Tanoli (@AhsanTanoli) February 28, 2017

I was actually accepted by an aunty for her 33 year old son, only because I was 20. YEAH THAT WAS THE ONLY REASON. :) http://t.co/ufqhctysMk — Wadairi (@tisfatima) February 26, 2017

@AhsanTanoli @Oh_My_Mascara that’s true… matchmaking has become more of a business deal now — Sadiah Khan (@Sadiah_Khan) February 28, 2017

Is it only women who need to be perfect, while men can be what they want to? Tell us your views in the comments below.

