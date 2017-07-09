Pakistani woman with cancer asks Sushma Swaraj for help after medical visa gets rejected

Faiza Tanveer suffers from a cancerous oral tumour and had even paid an advance to an Indian hospital for treatment, when her visa application was rejected. (Source: Faiza Tanveer/Twitter) Faiza Tanveer suffers from a cancerous oral tumour and had even paid an advance to an Indian hospital for treatment, when her visa application was rejected. (Source: Faiza Tanveer/Twitter)

A 25-year-old Pakistani woman, suffering from cancer, had applied for a medical visa to India in a bid to get cancer treatment, but unfortunately, according to media reports, the application was rejected by the Indian embassy here, and the reason provided was apparently that of deteriorating ties between the two nations!

Faiza Tanveer suffers from a recurrent ameloblastoma, a cancerous oral tumour which is aggressive in nature. She planned to visit the Inderprastha Dental College and Hospital (IDCH) in Ghaziabad and had already paid Rs 10 lakh in advance for treatment, Dawn Online reported. But the Indian High Commission rejected her medical visa application, citing deteriorating ties between the countries as the reason for refusal, according to her mother Parveen Akhtar.

Akhtar said the embassy officials told her that it was possible she may be able to get a medical visa if the Adviser to the Pakistan Prime Minister on Foreign Affairs Sartaj Aziz wrote to India’s Foreign Minister Sushma Swaraj on the matter. She urged politicians in both the countries to help facilitate her daughter’s visa application.

@SushmaSwaraj

pakistani hun sufrring in ameloblastoma . India ana cahti hun or half payment b kr di hai please mam save my life 03355255999 — Faiza Tanveer (@FaizaTanveer8) July 6, 2017

The Ghaziabad hospital had invited Tanveer and her mother for treatment and they had requested a 20-day medical visa. Akhtar said they were told by local medical professionals that chemotherapy would be challenging as the target area is a particularly sensitive one given the proximity to her ears, nose and eyes.

They were told that the Jinnah Hospital would be able to perform chemotherapy, but Tanveer’s eyeball would need to be removed for the process, which Tanveer and her mother were unwilling to opt for. Treatment in India is cheaper than in the US or Singapore, Akhtar said. IDCH had quoted the cost of treatment to about $20,000, according to the report.

