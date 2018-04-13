Pakistani woman shares screenshots of obscene messages publicly, harasser asks to delete saying he has schizophrenia

After sending derogatory messages online, this harasser tried to apologise by saying he suffers from mental illness. (Representational image/ Pixabay) After sending derogatory messages online, this harasser tried to apologise by saying he suffers from mental illness. (Representational image/ Pixabay)

Sexual harassment of women is a sad reality not just in the real world but on the virtual world too. From being masturbated at to pathetic demands like asking for nude pics — girls and women face these harassments on a daily basis. Many women in Pakistan are now taking a stand to fight back such creeps who approaches women across social media platforms in nasty ways. It all started after a woman publicly shared her bad experience and screenshots on Twitter against the CEO of a big music company — Patari. As more and more women started sharing their horrific encounters, it led to another event — where such harassers tried to cajole them to delete the screenshots. And when that did not work, one even said he has schizophrenia! Can you believe someone could stoop so low that tried to cover up his actions after being exposed by dropping names of serious mental illness?

In a series of tweets, Twitter user @saneschizo_ from Islamabad showed how one such creep sent a direct message to her saying her to delete the “obscene” conversation and apologised for doing so. “Delete my unsolicited nudes i sent. I have a family now,” read one such message from the offender.

When she did not oblige, he further tried to defend himself by saying, “I sent those by mistake” and “I thought of you as some other person.” And taking it further he even tried to bribe her! “I am willing to pay.”

At last, when all his pleas went unanswered, the man tried to support his actions by blaming it upon his “illness”.

Although the premise of the entire episode is very serious, the weird requests from the man left Tweeple in splits. And taking a sarcastic route, many lambasted him for being a “hypocrite” and “coward”.

Oh my god who are these people 😂😂😂 — Vivian (@GhouriMissile) April 12, 2018

‘willing to pay” ? Good. make him pay and then name & shame. — Munazza مُنَزَّہ (@munazzaanwaar) April 12, 2018

Hahahaha…!!! Paisay lo us sy messages delete krny k… 😂😂😂 — Fahad Ishaq (@iBumbleBeeE) April 12, 2018

What hypocrisy!! :P

Family aate hi palat gaye bhai sahab. — Venkat (@TestTubeBaba) April 12, 2018

Having said that, this is godawful. — Ahmad Shahan (@HeelGimmick) April 12, 2018

Schizophrenia me Bhai hallucinations hoti Hain or awazain ati Hain awein ganday msg nai ho jatay . Ajeeb log . — Hassan (@hassantrash) April 11, 2018

As psychologists we shouldn’t laugh but.. 😂 — عبداللہ حصان (@abdullahassaann) April 12, 2018

IS THIS FOR REAL — S (@BhaarMeinJaao) April 11, 2018

What are your thoughts on this? Tell us in comments below.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd