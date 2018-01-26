Pakistani Twitter users get #StopVulgarityOnMedia trending; demand ban on Bollywood films, skin show to stop ‘more Zainab stories’

While many Pakistani Twitter users are of the opinion that this is because of people’s exposure to Bollywood films, a couple of others have declared that if this skin show on reel continues, it could pave way for “More Zainabs Stories”. While many Pakistani Twitter users are of the opinion that this is because of people’s exposure to Bollywood films, a couple of others have declared that if this skin show on reel continues, it could pave way for “More Zainabs Stories”.

The brutal rape and murder of seven-year-old Zainab Ansari a few days ago in Pakistan has left many across the world speechless and in utter shock. Following this, while recently it was the remarks of a Pakistani journalist on child sexual abuse and rape that got people’s blood boiling on the Internet, now social media space is seeing the hashtag #StopVulgarityOnMedia that is trending. The broad perception that is being covered under the umbrella of this hashtag movement is that skin show and intimate scenes being shown on the television must not be allowed. While many Pakistani Twitter users are of the opinion that this is because of people’s exposure to Bollywood films, a couple of others have declared that if this skin show on reel continues, it could pave way for “More Zainabs Stories”.

“The growing vulgarity on the media is enough to destabilise our society. We must as one voice try to stop this, by lowering their TRP. If we stop watching, who will they produce for?” “When do we Stop Promoting Bollywood Shows & Vulgarity on Pakistani Media Channels” “That was a Golden period of Pakistan when everything was pure and full from Culture. Now everything is full of vulgarity, nudeness.” are some of the tweets that are doing the rounds along with the hashtag.

And If u dont find dis a wrong thn wait for More Zainabs Stories to follow#StopVulgarityOnMediapic.twitter.com/pltW4rvLlT — Nabeel Chaudhry (@chaudhry_nabeel) January 24, 2018

According to a hadith of Hazrat Adam A.S, if a person don’t have Sharam o Haya, he should do whatever comes in his mind & heart.

To save ourselves from azaab we need to #StopVulgarityOnMedia and educate masses with basic principles of Islam. pic.twitter.com/HknXVs2II7 — Αьdυι Мαиαи (@AbdulMananPTI) January 24, 2018

When do we Stop Promoting Bollywood Shows & Vulgarity on Pakistani Media Channels..??? #StopVulgarityOnMedia pic.twitter.com/svchX4wWnk — بُراق MudasarPTI🇵🇰 (@Mudasar4nation) January 24, 2018

The growing vulgarity on the media is enough to destabilise our society. We must as one voice try to stop this, by lowering their TRP. If we stop watching, who will they produce for?#StopVulgarityOnMedia pic.twitter.com/6Tu8XtQot5 — Myra Umar (@myra_umar96) January 24, 2018

That was a Golden period of Pakistan when everything was pure and full from Culture.

Now everything is full of vulgarity, nudeness..

#StopVulgarityOnMedia pic.twitter.com/t5dWeYmF7V — Mmmm… (@Waqas_amjad) January 24, 2018

Apparently She won d Best dress Award and datsnpretty normal👍#StopVulgarityOnMedia pic.twitter.com/6s8kPcI2rz — Nabeel Chaudhry (@chaudhry_nabeel) January 24, 2018

Well These r pics of A lady Whos name is “Imaan ALI” and not sunny leon#StopVulgarityOnMedia pic.twitter.com/t2zxJ5Z0GY — Nabeel Chaudhry (@chaudhry_nabeel) January 24, 2018

#StopVulgarityOnMedia Vulgarity in Bollywood is one of the main reasons of it 👇👇 … better we learn from their mistakes instead of adopting their filthy culture of vulgarity pic.twitter.com/XVQzXEkSwR — Nayab Khax (@NayabKhaxx) January 24, 2018

#StopVulgarityOnMedia It is our moral duty to block those channels on cabel which promote Indian content pic.twitter.com/lldd252mXB — Farhan Khan Virk (@FarhanVirkPTI) January 24, 2018

#StopVulgarityOnMedia Vulgarity is being imposed on people of Pakistan and it is ruining our society. pic.twitter.com/HlVC8dfhsA — Syed Saif Ullah (@MeTheFixer) January 24, 2018

