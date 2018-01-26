Latest News
Pakistani Twitter users get #StopVulgarityOnMedia trending; demand ban on Bollywood films, skin show to stop ‘more Zainab stories’

"The growing vulgarity on the media is enough to destabilise our society. We must as one voice try to stop this, by lowering their TRP. If we stop watching, who will they produce for?" wrote one Twitter user.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: January 26, 2018 2:08 pm
The brutal rape and murder of seven-year-old Zainab Ansari a few days ago in Pakistan has left many across the world speechless and in utter shock. Following this, while recently it was the remarks of a Pakistani journalist on child sexual abuse and rape that got people’s blood boiling on the Internet, now social media space is seeing the hashtag #StopVulgarityOnMedia that is trending. The broad perception that is being covered under the umbrella of this hashtag movement is that skin show and intimate scenes being shown on the television must not be allowed. While many Pakistani Twitter users are of the opinion that this is because of people’s exposure to Bollywood films, a couple of others have declared that if this skin show on reel continues, it could pave way for “More Zainabs Stories”.

“The growing vulgarity on the media is enough to destabilise our society. We must as one voice try to stop this, by lowering their TRP. If we stop watching, who will they produce for?” “When do we Stop Promoting Bollywood Shows & Vulgarity on Pakistani Media Channels” “That was a Golden period of Pakistan when everything was pure and full from Culture. Now everything is full of vulgarity, nudeness.” are some of the tweets that are doing the rounds along with the hashtag.

  1. harsh kumarf
    Jan 26, 2018 at 2:50 pm
    f-u-c-k-i-n-g losers who think the rapes are the result of movies and culture ,,, change your laws and protect women by moving away from towards a more equality based society ,, as if rapes never happened in their society before ,,, hypocritic f-o-o-l-s ,, the twisted version of islam rules that country and all because they dont have any idea how to progress towards a developed and equitable society ,,,
