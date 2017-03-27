Pakistani man’s lie to get flight to land after he began missing his wife will blow your mind

Although he was successful in his attempt to get the plane landed, it was only a matter of time that the crew and other officials inquired and understood it was just plain, old love. (Source: Ishaq Mohabat Imaan/Facebook) Although he was successful in his attempt to get the plane landed, it was only a matter of time that the crew and other officials inquired and understood it was just plain, old love. (Source: Ishaq Mohabat Imaan/Facebook)

Although the age-old adage goes ‘distance makes the heart grow fonder’, what a Pakistani man recently did because he didn’t want to go away from his wife, will probably make you doubt the wise old words. According to 24 News, a guy named Hakim Ali, a resident of Pakistan’s Sheikhupura did what a lot of people have tried and tested in epic romances on screen — stopped a flight to get back to his love. But that wasn’t all, it was reportedly the reason that he gave to do so, that has sent the entire Internet into a tizzy! Reportedly, Ali, reportedly on board a Shaheen airlines flight taking off from Lahore, lied to the flight attendants and crew concerned that his wife had passed away!

Although he was successful in his attempt to get the plane landed, it was only a matter of time that the crew and other officials inquired and understood it was just plain, old love. On the flight, Ali reportedly tried to get the attention of the crew by standing on his seat and crying for the flight to be landed, well, because ‘his wife was no more’.

