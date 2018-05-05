WATCH: Pakistani man playing ‘Dhadkan’ song on Rubab besides the Saifullah lake is soul-touching

This Pakistani man playing ‘Dhadkan’ song will make you feel nostalgic. (Source: /Facebook) This Pakistani man playing ‘Dhadkan’ song will make you feel nostalgic. (Source: /Facebook)

Music transcends borders. It binds people from across the world together, as a unifying and therapeutic force. So when a man from across the border plays a Bollywood song, the message behind the gesture rings out loud and clear. A rubab-strumming man from Pakistan gave a soul touching tribute to one of the most popular Bollywood tracks ‘Dhadkan’ and netizens couldn’t stop gushing about it!

There is something oddly calming about this video posted on the Facebook page, Gilgit-Baltistan the Land of Beauty. The music played on the Rubab along the banks of Saifullah lake is beyond amazing.

Watch the video here.

This tribute might take you back to the 90s when fans grew up watching Akshay Kumar chasing around Shilpa Shetty while singing ‘Dil Ne Yeh Kaha Hai Dil Se‘.

Here are some of the reactions.

Did you like the music? Let us know in the comments below.

