Pakistani man faked being a federal minister for 6 years and no one found out!

In what can easily make for a movie plot and almost impossibly true, a man in Pakistan duped government authorities and residents for six whole years by faking it as a Federal minister.

The man, identified as Salamat Ali Chohan, was finally caught by the Federal Investigation Agency and has been taken to an undisclosed location for further investigation, according to a report by Pakistan Times. He was arrested after it was discovered that he has been making false promises to people about helping them. Reportedly, he obtained millions of rupees from people on false pretexts. In fact, he had also written letters to the Prime Minister House and Pakistan’s finance ministry asking them for their cooperation. Chohan asked the Lahore District Coordination Officer (DCO) to provide him with security and they, in turn, forwarded the request to the police. He also used his fake identity to ask favours from other people, according to the details shared by the FIA.

Reportedly, Chohan had even asked for an office in Chamba House Lahore along with staff and vehicles.

The FIA shared that he had asked favours from different government departments through the years but no one ever bothered to verify his identity.

The fake minister also has a Facebook page where he describes himself as “Advisor To State On Riba Free Technology at Ministry Of Finanacial And Comsumer Affairs” and has been posting status messages on the development of Pakistan, repeatedly asking people to join “Riba Free Technology”.

