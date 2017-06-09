Twitterati think this Pakistani journalist’s ‘jinxed’ selfies with Virat Kohli and A B de Villiers led to their loss in ICC Champions Trophy

Zainab Abbas is a sports journalist with a Pakistani news channel. (Source: File Photo) Zainab Abbas is a sports journalist with a Pakistani news channel. (Source: File Photo)

India lost to Sri Lanka in their second outing in ICC Champions Trophy 2017 on Thursday. But what probably broke a million hearts across the country and beyond is when Virat Kohli got out on a duck. And no, this time Twitter users knew better than blaming Anushka Sharma for Kohli’s poor performance. This time, it is Zainab Abbas, a Pakistani journalist who is unfortunately bearing the brunt.

It seems Abbas, who is the sports anchor for Dunya News, apparently clicked a selfie with Kohli before the match and now Twitter users are calling her selfies ‘cursed’. Not just the Indian cricket team captain, but South Africa’s AB de Villiers too got out for a duck — you guessed right — after a selfie with Abbas.

After somebody noticed this and posted about it immediately on Twitter, here are some of the reactions — ranging from helpless requests to threats — that have now inundated Twitter.

Starting a petition to ensure @ZAbbasOfficial stays away from all the other Indian batsmen during ICC events. — Neel (@vanillawallah) June 8, 2017

@ZAbbasOfficial please please please whenever agla match ho Pakistan ka pls take selfi with opponent team members. Thanks — M. Maqsood Khan (@Maxkhan007) June 8, 2017

there’s a new hero in town. pic.twitter.com/YfUBK66aWE — k (@therealsnorky) June 8, 2017

zainab Abbas is the hero we don’t deserve but the one we need right now. — k (@therealsnorky) June 8, 2017

Sab ladki ka chakker Hai Babu bhaiya — KAJAL (@ding4dongcom) June 8, 2017

People you are taking selfies with are getting out for ducks. Stay away from our cricket team!! 🤣 — Who am I? (@tweeetbro) June 9, 2017

Two great batsmen – yesterday de Villiers, today Kohli- of the modern era have bagged ducks after a selfie with @ZAbbasOfficial. #BanHer — Mazher Arshad (@MazherArshad) June 8, 2017

“People you are taking selfies with are getting out for ducks. Stay away from our cricket team!!”, “Zainab Abbas is the hero we don’t deserve but the one we need right now”, “Starting a petition to ensure @ZAbbasOfficial stays away from all the other Indian batsmen during ICC events”, etc. are just some of the reactions of the people who are convinced that it’s all because of her.

Abbas too, joined in the bandwagon, as she hinted (all in good humour, of course) that her next target could be Sri Lanka, before the India vs Sri Lanka match started.

