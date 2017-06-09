Twitterati think this Pakistani journalist’s ‘jinxed’ selfies with Virat Kohli and A B de Villiers led to their loss in ICC Champions Trophy

Latest News
'People you are taking selfies with are getting out for ducks. Stay away from our cricket team!' wrote one Twitter user.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published:June 9, 2017 3:19 pm
icc champions tophy 2017, india vs sri lanka, india lost sri lanka, zainab abbas selfies, zainab abbas selfies with virat kohli, zainab abbas selfies with ab de villiers virat kohli, zainab abbas cricket twitter, indian express, indian express news, trending, trending news Zainab Abbas is a sports journalist with a Pakistani news channel. (Source: File Photo)

India lost to Sri Lanka in their second outing in ICC Champions Trophy 2017 on Thursday. But what probably broke a million hearts across the country and beyond is when Virat Kohli got out on a duck. And no, this time Twitter users knew better than blaming Anushka Sharma for Kohli’s poor performance. This time, it is Zainab Abbas, a Pakistani journalist who is unfortunately bearing the brunt.

It seems Abbas, who is the sports anchor for Dunya News, apparently clicked a selfie with Kohli before the match and now Twitter users are calling her selfies ‘cursed’. Not just the Indian cricket team captain, but South Africa’s AB de Villiers too got out for a duck — you guessed right — after a selfie with Abbas.

After somebody noticed this and posted about it immediately on Twitter, here are some of the reactions — ranging from helpless requests to threats — that have now inundated Twitter.

“People you are taking selfies with are getting out for ducks. Stay away from our cricket team!!”, “Zainab Abbas is the hero we don’t deserve but the one we need right now”, “Starting a petition to ensure @ZAbbasOfficial stays away from all the other Indian batsmen during ICC events”, etc. are just some of the reactions of the people who are convinced that it’s all because of her.

Abbas too, joined in the bandwagon, as she hinted (all in good humour, of course) that her next target could be Sri Lanka, before the India vs Sri Lanka match started.

 

