This Pakistani guy hunting for house in New York is the new ‘eye candy’ of Netizens

Remember the chai wala that took the Internet by storm for his irresistible looks? The young man also went on to get a modelling offer after his popularity grew all across the globe in a matter of days. Well, the Internet has found another eye candy now. A Pakistani guy — Rehan Munir — is now the latest sensation who’s charmed hearts with his pictures.

The 26-year-old posted an ad on ‘Gypsy Housing’ to connect with members while hunting a house in New York. Little did he know that his pictures will do the trick and make him famous in just a few hours. Here’s what he posted in his ad on the Facebook page.

Hello everyone!

I’m Rehan and I’m looking to rent a furnished room on the Upper East Side, Upper West Side or Midtown Manhattan. I’m planning to move in around July 20th and stay till August 30th. My price range is about $800, with some flexibility.

A little bit about myself: I’m a 26 year old doctor and I’ll be rotating at Mount Sinai Heart Hospital during August at the following address: 1190 5th Ave, New York, NY 10029, USA

I’m professional, friendly and easy to live with. Most of all, cleanliness is of utmost priority to me.

Please let me know if you have any leads.

Thank you!

No sooner had he posted the ad, he was flooded with comments from girls who were impressed with his handsome looks. “He’s soooo HOT !!! Damn i wish i had a room to rent to him.. lol,” one girl wrote. One of them even offered him to live for free! “U can live with me FOR FREE,” she wrote. And, another one went on to propose him! “Marry me?” she commented.

Looking at all the crazy comments, one user said: “When did this become a dating app? I feel like half of y’all saw his photo and started swiping right based on habit, haha.” and another one wrote, “Can y’all chill on the creepy comments on his appearance? It’s incredibly inappropriate.”

