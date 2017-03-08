WATCH: This Pakistani groom did a Triple-H style wedding entry and Triple-H tweeted about it

The Triple-H entry! (Source: Sarcasmistan/Facebook) The Triple-H entry! (Source: Sarcasmistan/Facebook)

There are many of us who have grown up watching and loving pro-wrestling – not only the fights themselves, but everything associated with it, with special mention to the entry music of each of our favourite wrestlers. Well, it seems the action-packed shows like RAW and Smackdown has equally crazy fans in Pakistan as well, and one such person makes quite a point by choosing the entry music of Triple-H as his own entry music to his wedding. Comparing wedding to a wrestling ring? Well, that may or may not have been the point, but this video of Kichoo Ahmer entering the wedding venue has not only taken the Internet by storm, but seems to have amused Triple-H himself.

With what seems to be a wrestling belt in hand, Ahmer enters his wedding venue with the Triple-H theme song playing in the backdrop. The Pakistani groom makes a smashing entry, leaving onlookers at his wedding shocked and amused at the same time!

The video went viral and a Facebook page Sarcasmistan posted it on its account. The video already boasts of almost 1,500,000 views, 19,000 shares and 13,000 likes at the time of writing.

The video went on to reach so many people that even Triple-H couldn’t ignore the news. After watching the video, this is what he tweeted.

Could only imagine what the honeymoon was like!!! http://t.co/z4ZhSwpsrF — Triple H (@TripleH) March 6, 2017

What a way to pay tribute to Triple-H, isn’t it?

