Remember the Pakistani Chaiwala? Well, turns out he might actually be from Afghanistan

It wasn’t long ago when the world of social media let out a collective gasp after a photographer discovered a charming chaiwala in Pakistan. Arshad Khan would later go on to be etched in people’s memories as ‘Pakistan’s Chaiwala’, sign modelling contracts and even star in a music video — all after his smouldering eyes, piercing into the camera as he poured tea, sent the Internet into a tizzy. Well, the blue-eyed chaiwala is back in news again, but this time it has got nothing to do with how charming he is.

Pakistani news channel Geo TV has claimed that Khan is not a Pakistani, but an Afghan national. According to their report, the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) sources said Khan did not have the legal documents that could cover his stay in Pakistan and is not a native of the country. Further, Dr Omar Zhakilwal, Pakistan’s special envoy and Afghanistan Ambassador to Pakistan, took to Twitter to confirm the news that the ‘Pakistani Chaiwala’ is actually an Afghan national.

Apparently, NADRA authorities said that after Khan attained a celebrity status last year, he applied for a Pakistani Computerised National Identity Card (CNIC) using unverified and fraudulent documents. He also applied for a Pakistani passport, thereafter, which he procured after pressurising the officials.

Khan became a popular Internet sensation on social media after photographer Jiah Ali shared his photo on her Instagram page in October 2016.

