Remember the Pakistani Chaiwala? Well, turns out he might actually be from Afghanistan

According to a Geo TV report, Pakistan's blue-eyed chaiwala Arshad Khan, who became an Internet sensation overnight, may not be a Pakistani at all, but belong to Afghanistan instead. Even Afghanistan Ambassador to Pakistan, Dr Omar Zhakilwal, confirmed the news on Twitter.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published:July 12, 2017 2:37 pm
pakistani chaiwala, chaiwala from pakistan, famous pakistan chaiwala, chaiwala not pakistani? chaiwala afghani, chaiwala not pakistani twitter, arshad khan pakistani, arshad khan chaiwala pakistani, indian express, indian express The ‘Pakistani Chaiwala’ is back in news again, but this time it has got nothing to do with his charm. (Source: File Photo)
It wasn’t long ago when the world of social media let out a collective gasp after a photographer discovered a charming chaiwala in Pakistan. Arshad Khan would later go on to be etched in people’s memories as ‘Pakistan’s Chaiwala’, sign modelling contracts and even star in a music video — all after his smouldering eyes, piercing into the camera as he poured tea, sent the Internet into a tizzy. Well, the blue-eyed chaiwala is back in news again, but this time it has got nothing to do with how charming he is.

Pakistani news channel Geo TV has claimed that Khan is not a Pakistani, but an Afghan national. According to their report, the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) sources said Khan did not have the legal documents that could cover his stay in Pakistan and is not a native of the country. Further, Dr Omar Zhakilwal, Pakistan’s special envoy and Afghanistan Ambassador to Pakistan, took to Twitter to confirm the news that the ‘Pakistani Chaiwala’ is actually an Afghan national.

Read Zhakilwal’s tweet here.

Apparently, NADRA authorities said that after Khan attained a celebrity status last year, he applied for a Pakistani Computerised National Identity Card (CNIC) using unverified and fraudulent documents. He also applied for a Pakistani passport, thereafter, which he procured after pressurising the officials.

Khan became a  popular Internet sensation on social media after photographer Jiah Ali shared his photo on her Instagram page in October 2016.

