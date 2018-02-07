Pakistani blogger’s poll on ‘BIRYANI with ALOO OR NOT’ kick-starts a storm on Twitter

At the time of writing, ‘biryani without aaloo’ was winning by a slight margin of 2 per cent, while the votes for biryani with aaloo stood at 49 per cent. (Source: File Photo) At the time of writing, ‘biryani without aaloo’ was winning by a slight margin of 2 per cent, while the votes for biryani with aaloo stood at 49 per cent. (Source: File Photo)

One of the questions that has probably turned friends to foes and left close relatives estranged, is — ‘Do you prefer biryani, with or without aaloo (potato)?’ Well, it seems somebody triggered the whole debate, once again, on Twitter, with a poll and ever since then, many Twitter users seem to have lost their calm. After a blogger from Pakistan, who goes by the name Ms Keisha, tweeted out the poll with the caption: “Whichever wins, stays the other is gone forever” (sic), many went berserk in the comments section. Even more because, in Pakistan, potatoes in biryani have been a long-standing debate between Lahori Pakistanis and Karachi Pakistanis, much like here in India. While biryani with potatoes is a definite no-no for Lahoris, those in Karachi love their biryani with aloo in it.

This stark distinction made the comments’ section under Ms Keisha’s Twitter poll a battle of words, no less.

This is her tweet.

Whichever wins, stays the other is gone forever — ms keisha (@meemelif) January 29, 2018

Check out some of the responses her tweet has garnered so far.

With AAAAAALO — ?? (@Rizviobviously) February 4, 2018

Samrah get all your followers to vote for Aalu pls — ms keisha (@meemelif) February 4, 2018

What even is biryani without aalu — Osama (@itsyaboyladin) January 30, 2018

why is without aloo even an option — shah (@SajwarShah) February 5, 2018

With aaloo >> — Alina (@AlinaManiar) January 29, 2018

Haha yaar aalo banaya hi kisi bhi dish ko kharaab karne ke leay tha — Anas Tipu (@teepusahab) February 5, 2018

Well, the fact that many of her followers chose to click on ‘Biryani with aloo’ might come as a shock for many closer home in India, except those who swear by the Kolkata biryani. At the time of writing, ‘biryani without aaloo’ was winning by a slight margin of 2 per cent, while the votes for biryani with aaloo stood at 49 per cent. What would you have voted for? Let us know in the comments’ section below.

