  • Associate Sponsor
Latest News

Pakistani blogger’s poll on ‘BIRYANI with ALOO OR NOT’ kick-starts a storm on Twitter

In Pakistan, adding potatoes in biryani has been a cause of a long-standing debate between Lahori Pakistanis and Karachi Pakistanis. While biryani with potatoes is a definite no-no for Lahoris, those in Karachi love their dish with aaloo in it.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: February 7, 2018 8:33 pm
biryani with aaloo, biryani without aaloo, biryani twitter, tweet poll Pakistan biryani viral, Pakistan polls, Pakistan polls on aaloo biryani viral, Indian Express, Indian Express news At the time of writing, ‘biryani without aaloo’ was winning by a slight margin of 2 per cent, while the votes for biryani with aaloo stood at 49 per cent. (Source: File Photo)

One of the questions that has probably turned friends to foes and left close relatives estranged, is — ‘Do you prefer biryani, with or without aaloo (potato)?’ Well, it seems somebody triggered the whole debate, once again, on Twitter, with a poll and ever since then, many Twitter users seem to have lost their calm. After a blogger from Pakistan, who goes by the name Ms Keisha, tweeted out the poll with the caption: “Whichever wins, stays the other is gone forever” (sic), many went berserk in the comments section. Even more because, in Pakistan, potatoes in biryani have been a long-standing debate between Lahori Pakistanis and Karachi Pakistanis, much like here in India. While biryani with potatoes is a definite no-no for Lahoris, those in Karachi love their biryani with aloo in it.

This stark distinction made the comments’ section under Ms Keisha’s Twitter poll a battle of words, no less.

This is her tweet.

Check out some of the responses her tweet has garnered so far.

Well, the fact that many of her followers chose to click on ‘Biryani with aloo’ might come as a shock for many closer home in India, except those who swear by the Kolkata biryani. At the time of writing, ‘biryani without aaloo’ was winning by a slight margin of 2 per cent, while the votes for biryani with aaloo stood at 49 per cent. What would you have voted for? Let us know in the comments’ section below.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
  1. No Comments.
Most Read
Best of Express
Buzzing Now
Top News

Adda

Feb 07: Latest News