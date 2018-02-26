Pakistani airlines hilariously trolled with complaints on Facebook after they put up ad on why everyone should fly with them

The Pakistani airlines’ advertisement has a crew member in uniform smiling and looking into the camera almost like she is assuring that this is just the airline to go for to travel in comfort and luxury. (Source: PIA Arlines/Facebook) The Pakistani airlines’ advertisement has a crew member in uniform smiling and looking into the camera almost like she is assuring that this is just the airline to go for to travel in comfort and luxury. (Source: PIA Arlines/Facebook)

A popular Pakistani airlines called Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) was hilariously trolled by Internet users after their advertisement ruffled the wrong side of social media. The advertisement, like most airlines’ commercials, has a crew member in uniform standing and smiling at the camera almost like she is assuring that this is just the airline to go for to travel in comfort and luxury. The text on the image reads — “OH DID YOU SAY WON’T FLY PIA?”. The post is accompanied with text that lists out all the reasons one should fly with the airline in case they were not planning to. This is the text.

“We are the only to the most international destinations from Pakistan. We are the only airline flying to the most cities in Pakistan, including the Northern Areas and Gwadar. We are the only Pakistani airline to fly big planes. We are the only Pakistani airline with a real business class. We are the only proud carrier of the national flag!! We bring you the hospitality of Pakistan in the skies and greatly value our relationships. So see you soon aboard PIA ?? We are and always will be “Great people to fly with” #FlyPIA #PIAluvsU #FlyingHigher”

Almost like a cue to prove them wrong, Internet users took to the comments’ section of the post to list out all the reasons they wouldn’t be flying with them. Sample some of them here.

