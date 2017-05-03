Pakistani comedian apologises for insensitive joke on child abuse after social media backlash

The comedian later apologised for this. (Source: Yasir Hussain/Instagram) The comedian later apologised for this. (Source: Yasir Hussain/Instagram)

Humour, with its characteristic irreverence, often runs the risk of trivialising certain important social issues that demand a certain solemnity. And it is the responsibility of the person making a joke to understand this subtle difference. Unfortunately, Pakistani comedian Yasir Hussain could not make such a distinction while hosting the fifth Annual Hum Awards, and ended up sending an extremely wrong message. Though he did realise his mistake later and issued a public apology.

On the night of the award ceremony, after actor Ahsan Khan received the award for Best Actor in a Negative Role for the film Udaari, a drama that deals with sexual abuse of children, Hussain apparently said, “Itna khoobsurat child molester, kaash mein bhi bacha hota” (what a beautiful child molester, I wish I was a child).

This appalling comment soon provoked extreme outrage on social media, where members of the Pakistan’s performing art community called out the comedian on his poor taste of humour.

Reacting to this Hussain took to social media to apologise, insisting that it was not in the script and was unintentional. He also maintained that he regretted making the joke, and did not intend to trivialise such a sensitive issue.

Last night #HumAwards when Ahsan Khan won for #Udaari, host Yasir Hussain joked “Itna khobsurat child molester, kash main bhi bacha hota” — M. Jibran Nasir (@MJibranNasir) April 30, 2017

Jibran Nasir, a renowned Pakistani civil liberty activist and lawyer, also criticised the audience for laughing at such an offensive joke.

Even more outrageously than the joke was the fact that majority of the attendees laughed at the joke despite their exposure and education — M. Jibran Nasir (@MJibranNasir) April 30, 2017

Some media personalities are clearly immature, ignorant and insensitive and needs educate themselves. They are ambassadors of Pakistan — M. Jibran Nasir (@MJibranNasir) April 30, 2017

Jibran also took to Facebook to express his displeasure at the entire incident. While reminding the celebrities of their responsibility as public figures, Nasir wrote, “I would urge Yasir Hussain to realise his mistake and apologize and also for Hum Network to do same as their forum was used for this. Celebrities inspire millions in various ways and their words carry a lot of weight. If to err is human and then to work towards improving oneself is also a human trait. I hope this help all other media person also realise the responsibility which comes along with love and affection of their fans.”

