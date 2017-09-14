A Pakistani barber is offering FREE haircuts to get Pakistan vs World XI tickets

Cricket fever has reached such a high in Pakistan, that it could even end up with one lucky person getting free haircuts for an entire year. (Source: File photo for representational purposes) Cricket fever has reached such a high in Pakistan, that it could even end up with one lucky person getting free haircuts for an entire year. (Source: File photo for representational purposes)

Pakistan is finally hosting an international cricket tournament again with a three-match T20 series between the World XI and Pakistan’s team. After 2009, this is the first time that the country is getting to host cricketers from seven Test-playing states and, clearly, people are more than excited. While fans of the game flooded to Gadaffi Stadium in Lahore to watch the matches, a barber in Pakistan has become increasingly popular. Wondering why? Well, a Twitter user claims that this man in Bahawalpur is offering free hair cuts for one year for anybody who could get him a ticket to watch the Pakistan vs World XI series.

Well, a Twitter user claims that this man in Bahawalpur is offering free hair cuts for one year to anybody who would get him a ticket to watch the Pakistan vs World XI series.

Saj Sadiq, a sports journalist in Pakistan, tweeted what seems like the barber’s offer with the caption, “A barber in Bahawalpur is offering free haircuts for one year if someone gets him a ticket for Pakistan versus World XI #Cricket #PAKvWXI”.

indianexpress.com has reached out to know if he had an update on whether the barber got a ticket after all, and will update this space when he responds.

His tweet went viral in no time, with many people marvelling at the peak of cricket fever in the country.

A barber in Bahawalpur is offering free haircuts for one year if someone gets him a ticket for Pakistan versus World XI #Cricket #PAKvWXI pic.twitter.com/T9Yo2gY94A — Saj Sadiq (@Saj_PakPassion) September 11, 2017

“What a gem cricketing nation pak is!!??the most passionate cricketing nation,” “OMG! Cricket fever on it’s peak!” “Locally a haircut cost 100 Rs, a man needs a hair cut once a month. He get 12 haircuts = 1200 Rs. Hence: barber is in benefit ?? Genius,” are some of the tweets that came up as reactions to Sadiq’s post.

Check out rest of the reactions doing the rounds of the Internet, here.

What a gem cricketing nation pak is!!👍the most passionate cricketing nation @wasimakramlive @aaliaaaliya @imVkohli — Mookane Munawwar (@real_Munawwar) September 11, 2017

OMG! Cricket fever on it’s peak! — Syeda Yasra (@YasraHere) September 12, 2017

#Bahawalpur full of cricket loveing people😍😘😘 — Muhammad Jameel (@Jameel040) September 11, 2017

Locally a haircut cost 100 Rs, a man needs a hair cut once a month. He get 12 haircuts = 1200 Rs.

hence: barber is in benefit 😂 Genius — Lahore Wala! (@ShahFaisalLive) September 11, 2017

As for the series, Pakistan won the first against World XI, while lost the second match to the latter which won by seven wickets. The next and the final match is scheduled for Friday, September 15.

