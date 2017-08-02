Pakistani lawyer calls out ‘VIP culture’ in Facebook post; but people aren’t convinced

Hassaan Khan Niazi, a laywer, recently ended up being ‘terrorised and bullied’ by cars escorting around a VIP, and claimed that in the process, his vehicle ended up getting damaged on the left side. (Source: File Photo) Hassaan Khan Niazi, a laywer, recently ended up being ‘terrorised and bullied’ by cars escorting around a VIP, and claimed that in the process, his vehicle ended up getting damaged on the left side. (Source: File Photo)

Earlier this year in May, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah took to Twitter as he boasted about how he is against VIP culture and ‘allowed’ an ambulance to overtake his car, there have been many instances when a VIP vehicle on the road has resulted in road blockages and traffic. Going by a Pakistani man’s recent Facebook post that is now going viral, things seem to be not very different in the neighbouring state either. Hassaan Khan Niazi, a laywer, recently ended up being ‘terrorised and bullied’ by cars escorting around a VIP, and claimed that in the process, his vehicle ended up getting damaged on the left side.

Niazi said there were six cars, out of which the “royal prince/princess” were travelling in a BMW and that the cars were taking more than one lane, thus obstructing his passage in the process. He further wrote that he would soon lodge a complaint with the police to know who thinks they are above the law and not equal to other citizens. He also posted two videos in the post showing the cars moving. But there is the catch — the video which Niazi seems to have taken while he was driving, just shows the cars moving one after the other in a lane. The videos – which had over 500,000 views at the time of writing – don’t show them creating a chaos or restricting the movement of other vehicles, including Niazi’s.

“Just about tonight I was going towards y block defence in Lahore around 8pm. I was bullied in a very typical way these VIP gangsters bully the awaam on routine basis. I tried to record my protest and find out who the VIP exactly was sitting in the car(LEB 9413 BMW).

It were 6 cars on the move with one car that had the royal prince/princess in the BMW.

They can travel In 10 or 100 cars, I don’t care.

But they can’t take my right to drive safely on the road. Neither can they bully, harass or terrorise me on the road. One car can take one lane. They can’t block the whole road. Neither is their life more precious than the ‘cycle walas’ on the road.

In the video you will have glimpse of the later half of the encounter I had with them. Yes, I tried to stop them but at the same time I was being careful of getting shot by their private guards in their private cars. They had the loud sirens which only official cars of state can have(normally police and ambulances only). My car even got hit from the left side with the footpath when they tried to scare me away, by force and terror.

Thing is, neither can they terrorise us. Nor will we get terrorised. We will fight back. Thanks to the modern technology and social media. We are no slaves. We will protest. We should embarrass them so they can’t face the public.

I want to register my complaint to police tomorrow. For that I want to find out who are these ‘badmash’ who are above the law. Who think they are special and superior to the other citizens.

The number plater of BMW(dark blue I think) is: LEB 9413

The owner of car belongs to company called STANDARD GAS LIMITED. Need to find out the the owner

#SayNoToVIPs #SayNoToProtocol”

At the time of writing, the post had been shared close to 3,000 times. Many Facebook users in the comments’ section also noticed the same discrepancy.

Indianexpress.com has reached out to Niazi and is awaiting a response.

