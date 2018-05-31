After chaiwala, Netizens are crushing on this ‘tarbooz wala’ from Pakistan

Move over Fawad Khan, here is why this ‘tarbooz wala’ is the latest blue-eyed boy of Pakistan. (Source: Twitter) Move over Fawad Khan, here is why this ‘tarbooz wala’ is the latest blue-eyed boy of Pakistan. (Source: Twitter)

Remember how Pakistan’s chaiwala got heads turning and hearts racing? The blue-eyed Arshad Khan‘s picture went viral after a photographer spotted him making tea, following which he even got to star in a music album. Now it seems another guy has caught the eyes of Netizens all over, owing to his looks. Someone spotted a ‘tarbooz wala’ (watermelon seller) in our neighbourhood and there has been no stopping the social media users ever since. According to Parhlo.com, a Pakistani news website, a picture of him slicing watermelons with an endearing smile and his dreamy, hazel eyes looking back at the camera was taken by someone before iftaar in Karachi.

Which, in turn, resulted in a deluge on the Internet, especially Twitter. Check out some of the responses his good looks garnered.

After Chai wala here is your Tarbooz wala frOm Karachi ?? pic.twitter.com/tPtBOlZif2 — Sibbi ?? (@BachelorNight_) May 30, 2018

After chaiwala it’s Watermelon wala a pathan guy

Pakistan ka hr larka handsome hai tarbooz waly se le kar businessman tak ??? pic.twitter.com/nTQTn6UVAO — Sadaf Shah(????? ???????) (@Oye_Idhar_dekh) May 30, 2018

Omg look at this guy after “chai wala” it’s gonna be “watermelon wala”. pic.twitter.com/oKRzNUpjtK — Sabra (@sabrahaider_) May 29, 2018

Tarbooz wala from Karachi looking far better than many Bollywood celebs. pic.twitter.com/WHEkpmkpcQ — Mir Liyakat Farooq (@liyakatfarooq11) May 29, 2018

Tarbooz wala pathan jaisa larka chahiye zindagi mein bas. — Sabra (@sabrahaider_) May 29, 2018

I think he isn’t tarbooz wala .. he is arrange a aftaar for the people — Osama (@osamashelby) May 30, 2018

While many got busy gushing over the guy, a friend of the ‘tarbooz wala’ saw the kind of buzz he was creating on social media and decided to help those who wanted to know more about him by sharing further details. Muhammad Inshal shared a photo on Facebook with our man of the hour and captioned it thus: “Guys he is not a tarbooz wala. Actually he is my class mate and a future doctor. #lala #your #looks #MashaAllah. Going to be the most famous personality all over social media” As it turns out, Muhammad Awais, which is the name of the guy, is a student of MBBS at Ziauddin College of Physical Therapy, in Karachi.

So Tarbooz wala > Chaiwala> Fawad Khan? Let us know in the comments’ section below.

