These pictures of Sikh men serving rooh afza milk to fasting Muslims in Peshawar is winning hearts in Pakistan

Members of Sikh community in Peshawar offering alms to fasting Muslims has gained lot of praises on social media. (Source: Akss Ali Khan/ Facebook) Members of Sikh community in Peshawar offering alms to fasting Muslims has gained lot of praises on social media. (Source: Akss Ali Khan/ Facebook)

It’s the holy month of Ramadan and Muslims all over the world are observing fast, offering prayers and seeking forgiveness. Ramzan is also the time to show love and promote harmony and it’s not just restricted to the community. As we live in a world where co-existence of religions and communal harmony seem to be declining, a heart-warming post is going viral in Pakistan, which shows members of Sikh community distributing refreshments to fasting people.

A Facebook user shared two pictures of a Sikh man from Peshawar distributing packets of what seems to be rooh afza doodh with a caption, “This is the true face of my Pakistan”. The photos show Sikh men with turban handing out the alms. Fasting in this hot and humid weather is extremely difficult and nothing better than offering refreshing drinks, right?

Though the identity of the Sikh man is not clear and neither why he was offering the drinks, but certainly people are happy and claimed that it gives a good vibe. The pictures were shared on multiple food groups in Pakistan and have now gone viral with people praising the man for his kind gesture, bringing focus to communal harmony in the neighbouring nation.

Muslims observe fast from dawn to dusk and are expected to be involved actively in giving alms, good deeds and charity during Ramzan. And even in India, other religious communities come together and organise Iftar feast for the fasting people. Only recently, the Lekshmi Narasimha Murthy Vishnu Temple in Malappuram, Kerala hosted close to 400 Muslims as well as 100 persons from other communities for an Iftar feast.

