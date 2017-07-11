Microsoft font ‘Calibri’ is threatening Nawaz Sharif’s govt and it’s raining memes and jokes on Twitter

Investigations are on about Nawaz Sharif’s daughter owning properties in London. Investigations are on about Nawaz Sharif’s daughter owning properties in London.

Great detective novels have always taught us how often the most mundane and unthreatening thing would expose lies and crimes. And sometimes, such things in fictions can happen in reality too. Maryam Nawaz, daughter of Pakistan PM Nawaz Sharif is currently entangled in a corruption case related to the Panama Papers’ leak about undisclosed properties under the family’s name. It was noted that she has properties in London but never disclosed it in her tax returns.

Later, she submitted what she stated were the ‘original documents’ of those properties but in reality were good quality photocopies of the originals. The Joint Investigation Team (JIT) sent those papers to Radley Forensic Document Laboratory in London for examination. After the forensic examination, the laboratory’s expert Robert W Radley stated that he identified the type font used to produce both certified declaration as ‘Calibri’, the Express Tribune reported.

While Nawaz claimed the deed was signed in 2006, the humble, non-threatening font as Calibri was not even “commercially available” before 2007! Hence, the JIT submitted its report to Pakistan Supreme Court and stated, not only did the accused summited fake documents but also tried to mislead the investigation.

Pakistan Twitterati took notice of the JIT report that she summited “fake and fabricated documents” but what really gained their attention was how a simple font exposed the politician.

Haahahah – this is gold. Supposed ‘declaration letters’ from 2006 typed in Calibri font that didnt even exist till 2007. #TeamTimesNewRoman pic.twitter.com/Pja2ciNu5r — Farooq Syed (@frooq) July 10, 2017

Soon Netizens went berserk and they even tried to edit the Wikipedia page of Calibri Font, so much that Calibri Wikipedia page is barred “from editing until July 18, 2017, or until editing disputes have been resolved”.

You were looking for memes. PMLN is a meme on its own. Check out the history of Calibri font edits on wiki since yesterday pic.twitter.com/8mO9GwHgBx — Fahad Arshad (@_Fahad_Arshad_) July 11, 2017

Many users on Twitter tried to support their responses about the font’s inception through Quora pages too. A user even posted conversation with a Microsoft executive and validated his claim. Memes and jokes flooded Twitter and Calibri started trending on the micro-blogging site. Pictures of Bill Gates and Nawaz Sharif have become a hit meme too.

Overheard “Why this calibri calibri calibri di” — Rabia Anum (@RabiaAnumm) July 11, 2017

Finally Calibri won & 35 years of politics lost.#HistoryCreated pic.twitter.com/ZLuaafI3mI — Saad Khan (@realsaadkhan) July 10, 2017

inn logo ka calibri hi nahi hai iss mulk ko chalanay ka — Ahmer Naqvi (@karachikhatmal) July 10, 2017

I think we’re not giving @MaryamNSharif the credit she deserves for inventing the Calibri font. — Umar Ahmed (@TheUmarAhmed) July 10, 2017

#Calibri

The font that rendered the Crown Princess speechless. — Sabena Siddiqi (@sabena_siddiqi) July 11, 2017

Why there is no calibri on twitter? We Pakistanis are in love with that font 😎 — ZAIN. (@Abidin_Xain) July 11, 2017

Who cares about Covfefe when the entire government can crumble due to #Calibri! — Ali Akber (@aliakberhabib) July 11, 2017

“Calibri” vs 35 years of experience in politics. 😊😊😊 — Humayun Kamran (@humayuntex) July 11, 2017

Calibri font was made by Abba Ji in “Ittefaq Fontry” before 1965: CM Shehbaz — Svengali (@AltafBe) July 11, 2017

Friendship ended with Arial, now Calibri is my best friend. — Saad Amjad (@SaadAmjad_) July 11, 2017

@BillGates calibri😜😜👌 💕 I’m in love with the shape of calibri font😂 — Zeeshan (@OyeDafaHo) July 11, 2017

