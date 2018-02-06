Pakistani colleges smash phones, fine student Rs 2000 for ‘chitchatting with girls’, claim viral posts

Someone who goes by the username manoflagan, posted a picture of the receipt of Rs 2000 penalty that M. Islam Medical and Dental college has apparently charged a first year MBBS student with. (Source: Thinkstock Images, Reddit) Someone who goes by the username manoflagan, posted a picture of the receipt of Rs 2000 penalty that M. Islam Medical and Dental college has apparently charged a first year MBBS student with. (Source: Thinkstock Images, Reddit)

In what could be the latest example of how institutions supposed to impart holistic education and ensure overall personality growth of students are doing exactly the opposite, a Reddit thread about a Pakistan university fining students for talking to friends of the opposite sex is going viral. Someone who goes by the username manoflagan, posted a picture of the receipt of Rs 2000 penalty that M. Islam Medical and Dental college has apparently charged a first year MBBS student with. The details of the “misconduct/detail of occurrence” as written on the receipt, read “Standing with a girl and had a chitchat, outside the class room. (Checked by the Ex. Director)”. Dated, December 28, 2017, the picture of the receipt was uploaded a little more than a couple of days ago and has gone viral ever since.

If this is not shocking in itself, another video from a medical college in Pakistan that has gone viral shows a close shot of phones being smashed with stones. The video has been shared on Twitter by @shumyl, who claims that this took place in a medical college in Lahore, following which he tweeted that the dean of the college is “A real psychopath”.

This is from a medical college in Lahore. The state of these fucking institutions. pic.twitter.com/dkTy4UVUHM — Shumail (@Shumyl) February 4, 2018

Indianexpress.com has written to M. Islam Medical and Dental college and Twitter user @shumyl for further details about the viral posts and will update this space as soon as we get the respective responses.

