This Pakistani man’s Facebook post about a cab driver’s honesty is winning hearts on the Internet

Often the stories that we get to hear about cab drivers are the ones that instill a sense of fear in travelling alone. But at the same time, there are certain cab drivers whose stories stand out, thanks to their honesty and the sense of responsibility they nurture towards their work. This time, it is a man’s heartwarming story from across the border that is making the rounds of the Internet. A Pakistani cab driver’s act of kindness and honesty is now being lauded by all on the Internet, and for exactly the right reasons.

Haroon Shahid, a resident of Lahore, pre-booked Mohammad Asif’s cab from Gulberg through a cab service. He came to know that Asif has been struggling day in and out to make ends meet and can’t afford the treatment of his son who was battling leukemia. At the end of his ride, Shahid forgot his wallet in the cab and around the same time his phone’s battery died. He thus ended up missing a lot of calls from Asif who had tried calling him.

Shahid went and collected his wallet from Asif and seeing his truthfulness, Shahid promised to help him with his son’s treatment. “It would be great if all of you can help me connect him with people at any hospital or anyone who could be of help to this honest man (who I can vouch for),” he wrote on Facebook.

Read the Facebook post here.

“My faith in my country and in the honest people that exist in it has been reaffirmed by meeting this ordinary man. Mohammad Asif, a Careem Captain, drives and struggles all day and night to make ends meet, provide for his family and fights both financially & emotionally for his five year old son’s leukemia treatment. All of this I found out during my 20 min. ride from Gulberg to Model Town.



As careless as I am I left my wallet in his car and at the same time my phone ran out of battery. For the next couple of hours I was playing cricket oblivious of the fact that I was without my phone and wallet. In the meanwhile, Mr. Asif had tried contacting me once he discovered my wallet in his car upon reaching home at the end of his duty.

Finally when I switched my phone on I received his messages and called him. Although he did not answer, but called back himself and told me that he’s up and waiting for me to collect my wallet. My friend, Mohammad Omar Shahid and I went to collect it from his place.



I promised to help him out with regards to his son’s treatment. It would be great if all of you can help me connect him with people at any hospital or anyone who could be of help to this honest man(who I can vouch for).

Do share this post to show the world that Pakistan is home to many poor people with rich hearts. There is more to us than the Calibri font and panama leaks! I love you Pakistan with all my heart”

