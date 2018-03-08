Barbers and hairdressers in Pakistan province declare a ban on ‘fashionable’ beards

There is an increasing trend among the Pakistani youth and the growing middle-class to wear trendy beards. The provincial government has not made any comments on the ban. (Source: Thinkstock Images) There is an increasing trend among the Pakistani youth and the growing middle-class to wear trendy beards. The provincial government has not made any comments on the ban. (Source: Thinkstock Images)

Barbers and hairdressers in Pakistan’s conservative northwestern part have declared a ban on European and American styled ‘fashionable’ beards and haircuts deeming them as something against the Islamic law. A similar ban was announced in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, almost a decade ago in response to the militant threats, including those by the Pakistani Taliban who threatened dire consequences to the barbers for trimming beards. “We made the decision after consulting with religious scholars,” KP Hairdressers Association president Muhammad Sharif Kahlun said during a press conference, reported the Voice of America.

He added that creating different beard designs is against the Sunnah (teachings) of the Prophet Mohammed and tens of thousands of barbers, all members of his association, have promised to abide by the decision and notices would be stuck in shops throughout the province informing the customers. There is an increasing trend among the Pakistani youth and the growing middle-class to wear trendy beards and many models and actors from the country also wear them. The provincial government has not made any comments on the ban as yet.

Kahlun strongly denied any pressure on his association from any militant organisation, calling the move “a decision of our conscience”. For the shops in the area which are not a part of their association, Kahlun said,”We will try and convince them to implement the decision but will not force them at all.” In the past, militants have been known to attack many barber shops and salons for trimming hair, which is deemed ‘un-islamic’.

