Oxford University apologises after viral photo of female workers cleaning Women’s Day sign irk Netizens

On the occasion of the International Women’s Day, while big corporate giants like McDonalds and KFC were flipping and swapping the logos, and law enforcement groups were pledging not to ‘Let it Go’ if women were harassed, at Oxford University a woman staffer was made to clean a sign that read ‘Happy International Women’s Day’. Thanks to social media, someone caught the ‘shameful’ act on camera and posted it on Twitter that led to a huge furore online.

The image, which is now going viral across social media platform garnered over 22,000 retweets, at the time of writing. Captured by Associate Professor Dr Sophie Smith, who works at the premier institute, it shows the female worker using a mop to erase the chalk message as a group of male security guards stand idly by. Pointing out the irony, she wrote, “Oxford security makes a woman cleaner scrub out “Happy International Women’s Day” on the Clarendon steps. What an image for #IWD.”

Oxford security makes a woman cleaner scrub out “Happy International Women’s Day” on the Clarendon steps. What an image for #IWD, @UniofOxford. #strikeforUSS #UCUstrike pic.twitter.com/E9u5S37hWW — Sophie Smith (@DrSophieSmith) March 8, 2018

Very soon the image started doing rounds on the Internet and led to a great debate. “Totally shocked to see 4 men standing around talking while a woman works,” remarked one. While another wrote, “Certainly a ‘What is wrong with this picture’ moment. Happy International Women’s day to all my sisters,” in response to people who thought “it’s not a big deal” and she was doing her job.

Once again, @UniofOxford suppressing freedom of expression, on today of all days. Someone in the management should explain to those blokes. — Ancient Sounds is on strike (@sounds_ancient) March 8, 2018

it is the structure of the image, the context – and the stance of the security guards. it is cold too. Not a great look to send a woman out to ‘clear’ an IWD message #tsk — Christine Murray (@CelizMurray) March 8, 2018

Whilst four men stand above her! #IWD — Michele Rumsey (@Michele_Rumsey) March 8, 2018

Totally shocked to see 4 men standing around talking while a woman works. — Loren Hall Farrar (@LorenHallFarrar) March 8, 2018

Alternative title – men get to stand around feeling important by preteneding to be cops, while women do the work — Ben Evans (@kittylyst) March 8, 2018

Not to mention the fact that one woman scrubbing the steps, while four men chat and watch Her scrub off a Message about women’s equality, Is a fairly iconic meme. — Laughing Owl (@AAnlyan) March 9, 2018

Certainly a “What is wrong with this picture ” moment. Happy International Women’s day to all my sisters. ❤🦋🌹❤ — Carol Baker (@Carol_Baker73) March 8, 2018

Symbolism is important here. During a peaceful International women’s day rally. A low paid and probably precariously employed female cleaner, was sent out in the freezing cold to clean chalk writing saying Happy International Women’s Day. Did it have to be removed? Then? — Garrick Taylor (@OfficialGarrick) March 8, 2018

Hey you guys standing around there. Ya, you guys, right there. This does NOT look good for you. #InternationalWomensDay — Tammaria Blue (@Tammariablue) March 9, 2018

It’s in chalk! Like really is this even necessary? 🤔😤 — Kevin Phillips 🇨🇦🇩🇪 (@theReal_KPHILL) March 10, 2018

While some tried to justify that wall graffiti is a nuisance and even compared to “vandalism”, others were quick to highlight chalk messages at Oxford are “tradition” and are not made to clean away instantly.

No, it’s not vandalism. Go into any Oxford college and you’ll see (usually rowing) events celebrated in chalk on the old stone walls. It’s Tradition. — Ancient Sounds is on strike (@sounds_ancient) March 8, 2018

They should just have let it be. It was chalk. It’s tradition to write stuff on walls in chalk in Oxford, and it’s usually not cleaned up directly. To have a woman clean up a IWD message, while men watch, is significant. Get it now? — Alex Sparks (@AllezGrantaire) March 9, 2018

There’s a tradition of writing announcements on campus in chalk so that they can be left to just wear off & usually are left to do that.

It was probably just an awkward coincidence but it just struck a lot of people as “off”.

I think that’s where the comments are coming from. — Julie (@jwpez) March 9, 2018

After a huge buzz, Oxford University apologised to Dr Smith and wrote, “We are deeply sorry for this and for offence caused. International Women’s Day is hugely important to Oxford. This should not have happened.”

We are deeply sorry for this and for offence caused. International Women’s Day is hugely important to Oxford. This should not have happened. — Oxford University (@UniofOxford) March 8, 2018

But the young professor was not fully satisfied with just an apology. She further wrote, “I appreciate your apology, but far more importantly can you please make sure that the woman asked to remove the message receives a heartfelt apology, a warm cup of tea, the rest of the day off and, along with all our precarious staff, good enough pay to live in this city.”

I appreciate your apology, but far more importantly can you please make sure that the woman asked to remove the message receives a heartfelt apology, a warm cup of tea, the rest of the day off and, along with all our precarious staff, good enough pay to live in this city. — Sophie Smith (@DrSophieSmith) March 8, 2018

