‘Rivalry continues…’: Oxford Analytica tweets it has no connection with Cambridge Analytica-Facebook controversy

The rivalry between prestigious Universities of Oxford and Cambridge goes back to many centuries. (Source: Pixabay.com) The rivalry between prestigious Universities of Oxford and Cambridge goes back to many centuries. (Source: Pixabay.com)

British data analytics firm Cambridge Analytica has come under fire after being accused of harvesting personal information illegally from Facebook to influence polls in several countries. The firm has been accused of stealing data of 50 million Facebook users to manipulate the 2016 US Presidential Elections, creating quite a controversy.

A sting operation conducted by Britain’s Channel 4 News former CEO of Cambridge Analytica Alexander Nix, who has been suspended after the allegations, was reportedly heard boasting to an undercover reporter that his company helped Donald Trump win the elections.

Amidst the data breach controversy, a company named Oxford Analytica, an international consulting firm is also being dragged probably for having a similar name as the firm in question. Taking to social media, the firm tweeted a post clarifying that they have no connection or involvement with Cambridge Analytica.

In their post, they wrote, “Please don’t confuse us with #CambridgeAnalytica. Our Founding Principles include a strict editorial policy “that is non-prescriptive, non-partisan, non-ideological and with no political bias, agenda or issue advocacy.”

Please don’t confuse us with #CambridgeAnalytica. Our Founding Principles include a strict editorial policy “that is non-prescriptive, non-partisan, non-ideological and with no political bias, agenda or issue advocacy.” http://t.co/XQe6PRkhJWpic.twitter.com/4XNBGzh9kw — Oxford Analytica (@oxfordanalytica) March 19, 2018

Interestingly, this confusion has amused many people on social media as the rivalry between prestigious Universities of Oxford and Cambridge goes back to many centuries. Moreover, a popular competition that takes place between the two is the annual boat race. Cracking the same joke, Twitterati poked fun on the post by the consulting post. Check out some of the reactions here:

A Cambridge Analytica / Oxford Analytica boat race. Make it happen. — Jack Shafer (@jackshafer) March 19, 2018

Good luck in the boat race this year — Left Outside (@leftoutside) March 19, 2018

Never would’ve occurred to us if you hadn’t mentioned it — Michael Balter (@mbalter) March 19, 2018

Haha… the Oxford-Cambridge rivalry continues on the internet too! #CambridgeAnalytics Waiting for Ivy League Analytics Hahaha… — Aprameya Rao (@aprameyatweets) March 20, 2018

Stop attention seeking! No one was taking ANY notice of your account before you basically tweeted ‘we want attention’. Any excuse for @UniofOxford to have a go at @Cambridge_Uni and vice versa….#CambridgeAnalytica — Alice Moon (@moonmoonmoonm13) March 20, 2018

Probably wanna change your name, anyhow. — Dan Monaghan (@danmonaghan) March 19, 2018

What do you think about this confusion? Tell us in the comments section below.

