‘Rivalry continues…’: Oxford Analytica tweets it has no connection with Cambridge Analytica-Facebook controversy

A company named Oxford Analytica seems to be dragged into the Cambridge Analytica scam probably for having a similar name. Taking to social media, the firm tweeted clarified that they have no connection or involvement with the company in question.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: March 21, 2018 10:24 pm
facebook, facebook data leak, Cambridge Analytica, Cambridge Analytica row, Facebook scandal, indian express, indian express news The rivalry between prestigious Universities of Oxford and Cambridge goes back to many centuries. (Source: Pixabay.com)
British data analytics firm Cambridge Analytica has come under fire after being accused of harvesting personal information illegally from Facebook to influence polls in several countries. The firm has been accused of stealing data of 50 million Facebook users to manipulate the 2016 US Presidential Elections, creating quite a controversy.

A sting operation conducted by Britain’s Channel 4 News former CEO of Cambridge Analytica Alexander Nix, who has been suspended after the allegations, was reportedly heard boasting to an undercover reporter that his company helped Donald Trump win the elections.

Amidst the data breach controversy, a company named Oxford Analytica, an international consulting firm is also being dragged probably for having a similar name as the firm in question. Taking to social media, the firm tweeted a post clarifying that they have no connection or involvement with Cambridge Analytica.

In their post, they wrote, “Please don’t confuse us with #CambridgeAnalytica. Our Founding Principles include a strict editorial policy “that is non-prescriptive, non-partisan, non-ideological and with no political bias, agenda or issue advocacy.”

Interestingly, this confusion has amused many people on social media as the rivalry between prestigious Universities of Oxford and Cambridge goes back to many centuries. Moreover, a popular competition that takes place between the two is the annual boat race. Cracking the same joke, Twitterati poked fun on the post by the consulting post. Check out some of the reactions here:

