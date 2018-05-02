Follow Us:
Wednesday, May 02, 2018
From driverless cars to smart speakers, ieDecode demystifies new technology

From driverless cars to smart speakers, ieDecode demystifies new technology
Latest News
  • #OverheardAtLunchBreak: From ‘Earth being flat’ to ‘spoilers of shows’, Twitterati share bizarre things they overheard

#OverheardAtLunchBreak: From ‘Earth being flat’ to ‘spoilers of shows’, Twitterati share bizarre things they overheard

Sometimes little snippets from other people's lives can leave you quite stunned. Dwelling on the same concept, people shared bizarre things they had overheard on Twitter using the hashtag #OverheardAtLunchBreak.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: May 2, 2018 6:13:01 pm
#Overheardatlunchbreak. twitter share their over heard stories, overheard story hashtag, funny stories over lunch, lunch stories, twitter stories, funny twitter stories, indian express, indian express news Ever overheard something that left you ROFL-ing? Read these funny, weird and relatable tweets. (Source: Getty Images)
Related News

While eavesdropping is considered an unethical or bad habit, one can not be blamed for overhearing something by mistake. Right? Many of you, whether commuting via public transport or sitting in a common canteen, might have overheard things, which may or may not interest you. Sometimes these little snippets from other people’s lives can leave you quite stunned.

Dwelling on the same concept, many people on social media shared bizarre things that they had overheard. Using the hashtag #OverheardAtLunchBreak, some lines that people have tweeted out are quite relatable. From “Did you hear he’s getting a raise, he does nothing but talks on the phone all day,” to “Guess who got divorced in Accounting? Yea, that hot guy!” and “I’d quit this job if it wasn’t for all the sleep I get here,” were some of the enlightening conversations that were overheard.

While most of the tweets were hilarious, some overheard conversations turned out to be unlucky and sad too. One of them even wrote how he ended up overhearing spoilers for some shows he was looking to watch, and another user tweeted that she “ate alone, hence overheard nothing”. Wondering what are the other things that were shared by people? Check them out here:

Have you also overheard things during lunch that did not leave you pleased? Share it in the comments below.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
Share your thoughts
Advertisement
Advertisement
Most Read
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Buzzing Now