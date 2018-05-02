OverheardAtLunchBreak: From ‘Earth being flat’ to ‘spoilers of shows’, Twitterati share bizarre things they overheard

Ever overheard something that left you ROFL-ing? Read these funny, weird and relatable tweets. (Source: Getty Images) Ever overheard something that left you ROFL-ing? Read these funny, weird and relatable tweets. (Source: Getty Images)

While eavesdropping is considered an unethical or bad habit, one can not be blamed for overhearing something by mistake. Right? Many of you, whether commuting via public transport or sitting in a common canteen, might have overheard things, which may or may not interest you. Sometimes these little snippets from other people’s lives can leave you quite stunned.

Dwelling on the same concept, many people on social media shared bizarre things that they had overheard. Using the hashtag #OverheardAtLunchBreak, some lines that people have tweeted out are quite relatable. From “Did you hear he’s getting a raise, he does nothing but talks on the phone all day,” to “Guess who got divorced in Accounting? Yea, that hot guy!” and “I’d quit this job if it wasn’t for all the sleep I get here,” were some of the enlightening conversations that were overheard.

While most of the tweets were hilarious, some overheard conversations turned out to be unlucky and sad too. One of them even wrote how he ended up overhearing spoilers for some shows he was looking to watch, and another user tweeted that she “ate alone, hence overheard nothing”. Wondering what are the other things that were shared by people? Check them out here:

Wait till the boss discovers that his DM girl is Chad #OverheardAtLunchBreak — MET (2.1) (@Mymeaneviltwin) May 1, 2018

That yogurt you’re eating expired in 2015. I just put it there to catch the thief. #OverheardAtLunchBreak — Portmanteau Jones (@SadlyCatless) May 1, 2018

#OverheardAtLunchBreak Do we get workers comp if we get food poisoning from the buffet? — Connie (@xonjie123) May 1, 2018

I #OverheardAtLunchBreak the Earth is flat and Mars isn’t real. — Ro’King M (@Rokingm) May 1, 2018

#OverheardAtLunchBreak I’d quit this job if it wasn’t for all the sleep I get here — Linda (@Bemyfriend67) May 1, 2018

Just try it she said, they’re Ketchup chips. 😬😳#OverheardAtLunchBreak — Clark 💯% Awesomely (@clark_gasm) May 1, 2018

🔥🔥 #OverheardAtLunchBreak Lunch breaks??? Who needs a lunch break…I need a vacation!! pic.twitter.com/Te78Ubf9f0 — Judie Geeee! (@cutupx2) May 1, 2018

#OverheardAtLunchBreak

Did you hear he’s getting a raise, he does nothing but talks on the phone all day — CoolChris_007 (@CoolChris_007) May 1, 2018

#OverheardAtLunchBreak

All the spoilers of the shows I haven’t had time to watch this week. — Tell Ya (@telliabear) May 1, 2018

Nothing. I eat in my office so I will be left alone #OverheardAtLunchBreak — 🅰️ is for Angela (@anggib) May 1, 2018

Have you also overheard things during lunch that did not leave you pleased? Share it in the comments below.

