Oscars 2018: Funniest, craziest, whackiest moments at the 90th Academy Awards that got Twitterati talking

In case you missed the live action, we have selected some of the best tweets that perfectly sum up the starry night. (Source: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP) In case you missed the live action, we have selected some of the best tweets that perfectly sum up the starry night. (Source: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

With all the craze about the Oscars, people start speculating about the show much in advance on the Internet every year. Right from the best and worst appearances on the red carpet to the after-party madness and the iconic moments during the awards night, everything is out on social media. And once it is telecasted on television, the live tweets, snide remarks, cool trivia, sarcastic puns and hilarious memes that follow are almost inevitable.

Something similar happened when the stars arrived at the Dolby Theatre on Sunday (March 4) night. The ever-vigilant Twitterati got to their business and started sharing pictures and posts on the networking website. Much before people knew about it, social media was flooded with memes and GIFs as soon as the 2018 Academy Awards began. In case you missed the live action, we have selected some of the best tweets that perfectly sum up the starry night.

For starters, steal a glance are some of the best and whackiest moments from the red carpet. From Jennifer Lawrence sliding on the red carpet to Tiffany Haddish climbing the rails to meet Meryl Streep, Tweeple can’t stop laughing about these moments before the show started.

Tiffany Haddish just jumped in front of Meryl Streep on the #Oscars carpet and curtsied pic.twitter.com/uqGTqRGW1b — Mia Galuppo (@miagaluppo) March 5, 2018

You: Gucci is for millennials

Agnes Varda: ¯\_(ツ)_/¯ pic.twitter.com/vKewiUTKPL — Emilia Petrarca (@EmiliaPetrarca) March 4, 2018

People couldn’t stop talking about the stage and the amazing set design with huge crystals. Of course, then there was Jimmy Kimmel and his jet ski for giving the shortest speech ever!

#Oscars2018 It looks like Jimmy Kimmel is hosting inside a geode. pic.twitter.com/p3XOPnjRBv — Genius DeMilo (@btwimbicoastal) March 5, 2018

Me in every meeting that could’ve been an email #Oscars pic.twitter.com/8HhT56mdUn — Betches (@betchesluvthis) March 5, 2018

They put jetski winner Mark Bridges on his prize. #Oscars pic.twitter.com/8ZApGKU99o — Brad Galli (@BradGalli) March 5, 2018

Tiffany Haddish stole the show wearing the same outfit — not once but thrice — and to top it up, she swapped heels for comfy slippers on stage. And, as women on Twitter couldn’t agree more, the “heel struggle” was the “real struggle”.

Tiffany Haddish in slippers and a gown, carrying her heels is me at every formal event I’ve ever had to go to #Oscars — Kate Cournoyer (@katemaec) March 5, 2018

The fact that @TiffanyHaddish & @MayaRudolph came out with their heels off made my night… 😂😂😂 The heel struggle is real people! #Oscars2018 @TheAcademy — Samantha (@JaSaMorgan) March 5, 2018

So can we officially declare Maya Rudolph and Tiffany Haddish the winners of the #Oscars90? I mean, if you didn’t know about the pinky toe pain we endure in heels before you do now. #freethepinkytoes — teri (@terithegreat) March 5, 2018

And this is why Tiffany Haddish is me. If I pay 4K for a dress, I’m wearing it at my wedding, three awards shows and you gotta bury me in it. http://t.co/mpqXqhYTNN — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) March 5, 2018

Jennifer Lawrence and Jodie Foster’s height difference caught many eyeballs.

Wait is Jodie Foster 4 feet tall or is Jennifer Lawrence 11 feet tall — Richard Lawson (@rilaws) March 5, 2018

Wait a damn second. Is Jennifer Lawrence huge or is Jodie Foster tiny? Is it a camera trick? Are they Gandalfing Jennifer Lawrence?! — Heather Hogan (@theheatherhogan) March 5, 2018

jennifer lawrence & jodie foster. pic.twitter.com/xAW4ELHfis — gabriel lv (@riquitiquitavi) March 5, 2018

jennifer lawrence towering over jodie foster is half of a gulliver’s travels adaptation — elaine leah (@apiologee) March 5, 2018

The huge lettering on Oscars’ envelops to avoid goof-ups this season got everyone talking.

Yep, he did check the envelope just in case. #Oscars pic.twitter.com/kyaprbXgkW — Kento Ito (@alchemistmuffin) March 5, 2018

Mattel’s Oscar Barbie comes with her own envelope. pic.twitter.com/xyQCbLy6ID — Damian Holbrook (@damianholbrook) March 5, 2018

The font size of the category on the winners envelope is the largest it has ever been. I wonder why? 😂😂😂😂 #Oscars pic.twitter.com/9GzvBgPKUx — Nicorelius Antonius (@NickAntonio) March 5, 2018

If the font were any bigger on the Oscar envelopes, they could be one of the three billboards — Jesse David Fox (@JesseDavidFox) March 5, 2018

Greta Gerwig and Laura Dern holding hands at Oscars got new #lifegoals for people on Twitter.

Greta Gerwig and Laura Dern holding hands is actually the theme of my wedding. pic.twitter.com/MqXnLNgXxk — Joel Kim Booster (@ihatejoelkim) March 5, 2018

My new sexual orientation is Greta Gerwig and Laura Dern holding hands pic.twitter.com/s56xiJ0ruc — Alp Ozcelik (@alplicable) March 5, 2018

LAURA DERN AND GRETA GERWIG HOLDING HANDS I’M TOO WEAK FOR THIS pic.twitter.com/yEj2r78sPV — brenda (@wandamaxmoffs) March 5, 2018

If Greta Gerwig and Laura Dern try to seize control of the United States I will support them. — Guy Branum (@guybranum) March 5, 2018

And it’s hard to imagine Oscars without Meryl Streep memes!

Why did Meryl Streep attended the ceremony dressed as the Fairy godmother from Shrek? #Oscars pic.twitter.com/HQZIQ6jpVX — dani (@TowerwhiteDani) March 5, 2018

Meryl is the only one who can update her own meme lmao 🤣 right ? @glumisa #MerylStreep #Oscars pic.twitter.com/16UPJBlV23 — Pamela 🧚🏻‍♀️ (@PameCarolinaa) March 5, 2018

The inevitable jokes about the Fish-Man winning the Best Picture Award at Oscars kept everyone ROFL-ing!

Oh, so when *I* do a story about fish romance its no big deal, but when @RealGDT does it, it’s Oscars ahoy! Where’s MY statue, Academy! #Injustice #Fishy pic.twitter.com/ecbyPHHCHc — Alex Hirsch (@_AlexHirsch) March 5, 2018

When you have to bring a themed drink to an #Oscars party pic.twitter.com/kUS8nSqiOH — Amanda Pendolino (@amandapendo) March 4, 2018

Glad that the #Oscars are acknowledging Indian films finally. pic.twitter.com/nFtqBM3G9L — East India Comedy (@EastIndiaComedy) March 5, 2018

Last but not the least, Jennifer Garner’s sudden realisation at the Oscars was an instant hit meme.

What realization did Jennifer Garner just come to? pic.twitter.com/pWtycEDEVs — bobby finger (@bobbyfinger) March 5, 2018

Jennifer Garner just realized she forgot to take the chicken out the freezer pic.twitter.com/A0C8E1PMES — Jasmine (@JasmineLWatkins) March 5, 2018

When you’re having a good time and realize you forgot to thaw the chicken for your mama pic.twitter.com/M2SStgA2VP — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) March 5, 2018

Probably realized she left the curling iron on RT @bobbyfinger: What realization did Jennifer Garner just come to? pic.twitter.com/FZcz1sHnyW — Lil Haiti BaeBy (@ImPepperAnne) March 5, 2018

That Michael Keaton was the best Batman RT @bobbyfinger: What realization did Jennifer Garner just come to? pic.twitter.com/AHb25qjUM1 — Oda Mae Brown (@danteorland) March 5, 2018

What was your favourite moment? Tell us in the comments below.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

Get assembly election result LIVE updates from each constituency in Tripura, Nagaland and Meghalaya

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd