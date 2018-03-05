  • Associate Sponsor
Oscars 2018: Funniest, craziest, whackiest moments at the 90th Academy Awards that got Twitterati talking

From the 'huge' lettering on Oscar envelopes to the 'massive' height difference between Jennifer Lawerence and Jodie Foster and the customary Meryl Streep memes, Twitterati did not overlook anything at the 90th Academy Awards.

Written by Shreya Das | New Delhi | Updated: March 5, 2018 6:21 pm
oscars 2018, oscars memes, 90th oscars, oscars jokes, oscars best moments, oscars 2018 memes, jennifer garner gif, jennifer lawrence memes, viral news, trending news, indian express In case you missed the live action, we have selected some of the best tweets that perfectly sum up the starry night. (Source: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
With all the craze about the Oscars, people start speculating about the show much in advance on the Internet every year. Right from the best and worst appearances on the red carpet to the after-party madness and the iconic moments during the awards night, everything is out on social media. And once it is telecasted on television, the live tweets, snide remarks, cool trivia, sarcastic puns and hilarious memes that follow are almost inevitable.

Something similar happened when the stars arrived at the Dolby Theatre on Sunday (March 4) night. The ever-vigilant Twitterati got to their business and started sharing pictures and posts on the networking website. Much before people knew about it, social media was flooded with memes and GIFs as soon as the 2018 Academy Awards began. In case you missed the live action, we have selected some of the best tweets that perfectly sum up the starry night.

For starters, steal a glance are some of the best and whackiest moments from the red carpet. From Jennifer Lawrence sliding on the red carpet to Tiffany Haddish climbing the rails to meet Meryl Streep, Tweeple can’t stop laughing about these moments before the show started.

People couldn’t stop talking about the stage and the amazing set design with huge crystals. Of course, then there was Jimmy Kimmel and his jet ski for giving the shortest speech ever!

Tiffany Haddish stole the show wearing the same outfit — not once but thrice — and to top it up, she swapped heels for comfy slippers on stage. And, as women on Twitter couldn’t agree more, the “heel struggle” was the “real struggle”.

Jennifer Lawrence and Jodie Foster’s height difference caught many eyeballs.

The huge lettering on Oscars’ envelops to avoid goof-ups this season got everyone talking.

Greta Gerwig and Laura Dern holding hands at Oscars got new #lifegoals for people on Twitter.

And it’s hard to imagine Oscars without Meryl Streep memes!

The inevitable jokes about the Fish-Man winning the Best Picture Award at Oscars kept everyone ROFL-ing!

Last but not the least, Jennifer Garner’s sudden realisation at the Oscars was an instant hit meme.

What was your favourite moment? Tell us in the comments below.

