  • Associate Sponsor
Latest News

‘West Side Story’ actress Rita Moreno re-wore her 1962 Oscars dress for 2018

Rita Moreno's decision to re-wear the dress she wore to the 1962 Oscars, when she won an award for Best Supporting Actress has endeared her to many. Ever since the news broke, social media has been flooded with excited fans sharing old and recent photos of the actress.

Written by S Chakraborty | New Delhi | Updated: March 5, 2018 9:16 am
Rita Moreno, oscars 2018, Rita Moreno oscars dress, west side story Rita Moreno’s dress from the 1962 Oscars was apparently made in the Philippines. (Source: AP, Twitter)
Related News

There have been tonnes written on the elaborate process that goes into selecting that perfect dress for Oscars night, but here we have the legendary Rita Moreno who simply wore the dress she had previously worn back in 1962, which was the year she won the Best Supporting Actress for her role as Anita Palacio in West Side Story. C’est simple!

Oscars 2018 LIVE UPDATES

This nostalgic selection has certainly endeared her to many, who immediately took to social media to share photos of the actress wearing the same gown from 1962. “I would think it would tarnish! I had no idea I was going to win, I was sure it was going to be Judy Garland for Judgment at Nuremberg. I flew in from Manila in the Philippines just in case, which is where this gown was made,” the 86-year-old actress, singer and dancer told E! host Ryan Seacrest ahead of the Oscars show. (See | Oscars 2018 Red Carpet: Who wore what?)

Moreno is apparently only one of 12 people in history to have won an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony awards. The actress slightly modified the number to make it more contemporary. She changed the neckline to a strapless version and accessorised the ensemble with a heavy gold necklace, long gloves and a chunky gold bracelet. (Also see | Oscars 2018 Fashion: Salma Hayek And Viola Davis Lead The Worst Dressed Brigade)

The story behind the outfit made it an endearing choice for the occasion. Once the story was broken on Twitter, Moreno herself tweeted out a confirmation.

 

 

Of course, fans on social media were quite stoked about this, and shared their excitement online.

 

 

Other than her amazing talent and inimitable spirit, what made Moreno’s 1962 win historic was that she was the first Latin American actress to win an Academy Award.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

Get assembly election result LIVE updates from each constituency in Tripura, Nagaland and Meghalaya

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
  1. No Comments.
Most Read
Best of Express
Buzzing Now
Top News
Mar 05: Latest News