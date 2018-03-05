Being Jennifer Lawrence! The star’s chair climbing and poking antics stole the show at Oscars 2018

Wearing a high-end Dior gown, Jennifer Lawrence couldn’t care less while climbing over the chairs perfectly balancing her glass of wine and Twitterati couldn’t stop talking about it. (Source: Twitter, AP) Wearing a high-end Dior gown, Jennifer Lawrence couldn’t care less while climbing over the chairs perfectly balancing her glass of wine and Twitterati couldn’t stop talking about it. (Source: Twitter, AP)

Oscars are a memorable affair for various reason, from iconic speeches to heartwarming camaraderie, fashion statement (amazing and bizarre). But what will be the true highlight of Oscars 2018 is Jennifer Lawrence, her glass of wine, followed by climbing over the seats! Yes, the diva not only made heads turn in a ravishing shimmery attire as she landed on the red carpet at the Hollywood’s Dolby Theatre, she stole the show by carefree. However, that doesn’t mean The Hunger Games actor’s fashion game wasn’t on point. Styled by Jill Lincoln and Jordan Johnson, she looked like a million bucks in the gold hues perfect for the golden night with a red lip and dark eye. But it’s not for her ace style she will be remembered this year.

After a few cliched poses for the shutterbugs, the Red Sparrow actress bypassed the interviews on the red carpet went cruising and gliding away into the theatre.

Soon videos of her arrival at the 90th Oscars became the talk to the Twitter-town. Sample these:

And if you are already in awe of her goofy self, wait till you see the photos from inside the auditorium, she literally let her hair down, and decided to have herself a drink or two — and these photos of Jennifer Lawrence drinking wine at the 2018 Oscars are the most relatable pics and Twitterati couldn’t have been happier.

Jennifer Lawrence being Jennifer Lawrence getting to her seat at the #Oscars! pic.twitter.com/0njTOf3TjI — Jennifer Lawrence (@JenLawUS) March 5, 2018

Jennifer Lawrence hoisting up her sparkley gown to climb over chairs while gripping a glass of white wine is my forever ~mood~. pic.twitter.com/VMMXuwTESY — Amanda Litman (@amandalitman) March 5, 2018

My new personal aesthetic is Jennifer Lawrence climbing over chairs at the #Oscars with a full glass of wine. (Photo credit: Getty) pic.twitter.com/X3rKRqs9bR — Lindsay Holmes (@lindsaygholmes) March 5, 2018

Jennifer Lawrence climbing over a seat to get to her own seat holding a glass of wine is a whole entire mood pic.twitter.com/q95phTAhvV — emz (@emilysdiamonds) March 5, 2018

JENNIFER LAWRENCE CLIMBS OVER CHAIR?!?? So relatable! Iconic! Wow. QUEEN. — Lᴇᴀɴɴᴇ Wᴏᴏᴅғᴜʟʟ (@LeanneWoodfull) March 5, 2018

I just wanna hang out with Jennifer Lawrence. — Monica Raymund (@monicaraymund) March 3, 2018

Lol that picture of #JenniferLawrence climbing over the chairs with her glass of wine shows we could be best friends #Oscars — Tina (@Whobugs) March 5, 2018

JLaw holding her wine glass while climbing over seats in her gown is all of us… minus the gown. #OscarSunday pic.twitter.com/WI9gBQgN3A — Thelma Rose (@thelmaarose) March 5, 2018

a lot of great performances tonight, but JLaw never letting go of her wine is my fav #oscars pic.twitter.com/8d7T4kFd3R — Anna Fogel (@AnnaFogel_) March 5, 2018

Jennifer Lawrence and her wine are coming for you. #Oscars90 pic.twitter.com/6kMYykfe2v — Stacy Lambe (@sllambe) March 5, 2018

get yourself someone who looks at you the way Jennifer Lawrence looks at wine pic.twitter.com/y80N0ilZLs — ellie/ BIRTHDAY GIRL (@grandesunsets) March 5, 2018

Why carry a purse when you can carry a wine glass? #Oscars2018 #JLaw pic.twitter.com/sO6Zh5IzkA — april walloga (@AprilWalloga) March 5, 2018

And as if all this coolness wasn’t enough, she decided to troll her best friend Emma Stone at the Oscars! Sitting beside her at the award show, she was captured pulling Stone’s leg when host Jimmy Kimmel mentioned last year’s goof-up when La La Land, starring Stone, was mistakenly awarded the Oscar for best film.

Jennifer laughing at Emma I really love a friendship! 💖 pic.twitter.com/6u26ITmPYx — bruna (@esmmastone) March 5, 2018

We all have that one asshole friend and Jennifer Lawrence is Emma Stone’s pic.twitter.com/1lWHjNKZGt — Jess G👀dwin (@thejessgoodwin) March 5, 2018

Surely, Jennifer Lawrence had an awesome time at the Oscars!

