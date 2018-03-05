  • Associate Sponsor
Being Jennifer Lawrence! The star’s chair climbing and poking antics stole the show at Oscars 2018

Although Jennifer Lawrence looked like a million bucks at the Oscars 2018, it is not because of her style she will be remembered this year. From sliding at the red carpet without talking with the press, juggling the glass of wine and laughing at Emma Stone -- JLaw had the best night.

Written by Shreya Das | New Delhi | Published: March 5, 2018 1:35 pm
Wearing a high-end Dior gown, Jennifer Lawrence couldn’t care less while climbing over the chairs perfectly balancing her glass of wine and Twitterati couldn’t stop talking about it. (Source: Twitter, AP)
Oscars are a memorable affair for various reason, from iconic speeches to heartwarming camaraderie, fashion statement (amazing and bizarre). But what will be the true highlight of Oscars 2018 is Jennifer Lawrence, her glass of wine, followed by climbing over the seats! Yes, the diva not only made heads turn in a ravishing shimmery attire as she landed on the red carpet at the Hollywood’s Dolby Theatre, she stole the show by carefree. However, that doesn’t mean The Hunger Games actor’s fashion game wasn’t on point. Styled by Jill Lincoln and Jordan Johnson, she looked like a million bucks in the gold hues perfect for the golden night with a red lip and dark eye. But it’s not for her ace style she will be remembered this year.

After a few cliched poses for the shutterbugs, the Red Sparrow actress bypassed the interviews on the red carpet went cruising and gliding away into the theatre.

Soon videos of her arrival at the 90th Oscars became the talk to the Twitter-town. Sample these:

And if you are already in awe of her goofy self, wait till you see the photos from inside the auditorium, she literally let her hair down, and decided to have herself a drink or two — and these photos of Jennifer Lawrence drinking wine at the 2018 Oscars are the most relatable pics and Twitterati couldn’t have been happier.

And as if all this coolness wasn’t enough, she decided to troll her best friend Emma Stone at the Oscars! Sitting beside her at the award show, she was captured pulling Stone’s leg when host Jimmy Kimmel mentioned last year’s goof-up when La La Land, starring Stone, was mistakenly awarded the Oscar for best film.

Surely, Jennifer Lawrence had an awesome time at the Oscars!

