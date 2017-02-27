Trending News

Oscars 2017: Mahershala Ali is the first Muslim to win an Oscar, so obviously Donald Trump gets trolled

Irony, much? Or should we just go with iconic?

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: February 27, 2017 6:07 pm
Oscars 2017, Trump gets trolled at oscars, First Muslim winning Oscar, academy awards 2017, moonlight, best movie, best movie at 2017 Oscars. There’s no respite for Donald Trump!

US President Donald Trump seems to have developed a never-ending tryst with trolling. Everyone ranging from big-shot celebrities to the level-headed junta, all seem to derive a huge sense of gratification out of taking jibes at the newly elected Commander in Chief of the US Army.

His stance on many sensitive issues has irked as well as aggrieved a billion Americans who consider his actions a threat to the long-standing diversity of the nation. And the 89th Academy Awards held today set the perfect stage for sending some missiles dripping mockery whooshing down at him.

Not only did host Jimmy Kimmel take several digs at him during the show, but with Mahershala Ali winning the Best Supporting Actor award and thus becoming the first Muslim to win an Oscar seems to be the best retort to the Trump regime that has taken such stringent steps to ban Muslims from America and even resulted in an increase in incidents of Islamophobia and hate crimes in the country.

After Ali’s win, many took to Twitter to mock Trump and his policies. Sample some of the tweets here:

Although we didn’t get a rising speech like the one Meryl Streep gave at the 2017 Golden Globe Awards, many celebrities at the 2017 Oscars did take potshots at the US President and his policies, and even reminded everyone that the cinematic community will stand up for all. Host Kimmel took some time out to check in with Trump just in case he was watching.

Here’s what he tweeted:

Many actors even wore a blue ribbon on their person to show support to the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU), the organisation that fights for human rights and has taken a beating after Trump’s controversial executive orders.

 

