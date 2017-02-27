Oscars 2017: Mahershala Ali is the first Muslim to win an Oscar, so obviously Donald Trump gets trolled

There’s no respite for Donald Trump! There’s no respite for Donald Trump!

US President Donald Trump seems to have developed a never-ending tryst with trolling. Everyone ranging from big-shot celebrities to the level-headed junta, all seem to derive a huge sense of gratification out of taking jibes at the newly elected Commander in Chief of the US Army.

His stance on many sensitive issues has irked as well as aggrieved a billion Americans who consider his actions a threat to the long-standing diversity of the nation. And the 89th Academy Awards held today set the perfect stage for sending some missiles dripping mockery whooshing down at him.

Not only did host Jimmy Kimmel take several digs at him during the show, but with Mahershala Ali winning the Best Supporting Actor award and thus becoming the first Muslim to win an Oscar seems to be the best retort to the Trump regime that has taken such stringent steps to ban Muslims from America and even resulted in an increase in incidents of Islamophobia and hate crimes in the country.

After Ali’s win, many took to Twitter to mock Trump and his policies. Sample some of the tweets here:

Black people winning. Muslims winning. Iranians winning. Nasty Women winning. All with style and grace. Trump gets more orange. #Oscars — Wajahat Ali (@WajahatAli) February 27, 2017

#Oscars tally tonight:

1 for the Muslim-American Mahershala Ali

1 for Trump Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin’s ‘Suicide Squad’ — Marlow Stern (@MarlowNYC) February 27, 2017

Today in Black & Muslim Anti-Trump History Mahershala Ali: The 1st Muslim Actor to Win an Oscar & 5th Black Actor to Win Best Supporting pic.twitter.com/hAy11L1aQ9 — (((Jason Miller ?))) (@costlylovewins) February 27, 2017

Donald Trump is probably pissed that two Muslims won an Oscar today: Mahershala Ali and Asghar Farhadi. Good. #Oscars — Denizcan James (@MrFilmkritik) February 27, 2017

Mahershala Ali, a black, AHMEDI Muslim, winning an Oscar for an LGBTQ movie – running against La La Land, in Trump’s America is HUGE! — (na)kaamrade (@zehnighulam) February 27, 2017

So far, the winners are Viola Davis, Mahershala Ali and a Persian director. Plus shots of Meryl. I hope Trump has an aneurysm #Oscars — Bryan Behar (@bryanbehar) February 27, 2017

#Oscars2017: Viola Davis, Mahershala Ali Win Supporting Acting Awards

Hurry, collect the awards before Trump puts @TheAcademy on travel ban — Paul Lander (@paul_lander) February 27, 2017

I feel like we owed Mahershala Ali that Oscar because of all the times he is going to get detained in an airport because of his name #Oscars — Nunca Trump (@EveryTrumpFan) February 27, 2017

Mahershala Ali is the first Muslim to win an Oscar, note this is also in Trump’s America. ICONIC pic.twitter.com/b31hUgk197 — alma (@almstxfx) February 27, 2017

Amazing to know all this happened tonight #Oscars pic.twitter.com/Ddpe9SseBT — Jeremy M. Vasquez (@ThatsWhatJVSaid) February 27, 2017

#MahershalaAli becomes first Muslim actor to win an Oscar. . WOW!!! What fucking timing!! you couldn’t write a script any better. #Oscars — Stonewall Jackson (@1776Stonewall) February 27, 2017

#Oscars Mahershala Ali WON, for the year’s MOST POWERFUL human story, #Moonlight. He’s the first ever MUSLIM actor to win. TAKE THAT, Trump! pic.twitter.com/ChmvWO1X7s — Adam MS (@Muh_Sadam) February 27, 2017

Although we didn’t get a rising speech like the one Meryl Streep gave at the 2017 Golden Globe Awards, many celebrities at the 2017 Oscars did take potshots at the US President and his policies, and even reminded everyone that the cinematic community will stand up for all. Host Kimmel took some time out to check in with Trump just in case he was watching.

Here’s what he tweeted:

@jimmykimmel oh my god this is real — abdul 🚀 (@Advil) February 27, 2017

Many actors even wore a blue ribbon on their person to show support to the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU), the organisation that fights for human rights and has taken a beating after Trump’s controversial executive orders.

