Oscars 2017 goof-up: When Miss Universe brilliantly trolled the Oscars on Twitter, the reactions were insane

Jordan Horowitz, producer of La La Land, shows the envelope revealing Moonlight as the true winner of best picture at the Oscars on February 26, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. Presenter Warren Beatty and host Jimmy Kimmel look on from right.

Just when you thought that the Oscars 2017 presentation was going to end yup being one of the most boring and uneventful ones to date, Warren Beatty decided to turn things around.

When the award for the Best Film was announced, we saw what can easily be dubbed as the mother of all goof-ups in Oscars history — Beatty did a Steve Harvey from the 2015 Miss Universe pageant as he mistakenly announced La La Land as the winner of the award instead of Moonlight. Much to the embarrassment of everyone, it was only after the cast and crew of La La Land had come up on the stage and accepted the statuettes. It’s only when one of the Oscars officials came up and pointed out the mistake as the producers were giving their thank you speech, and the re-announcement was made – to a shocked audience at the Dolby Theatre and even those at home – that the winner of Best Picture was actually the Moonlight.

In fact, host Jimmy Kimmel immediately got on the mic to say that he lay blame for the mishap on Steve Harvey. Well, Twitterati were quick to convert the moment into priceless memes and jokes, but there is one that stood out.

Possibly one of the best, if not the best, troll tweets came from the Miss Universe official Twitter handle. After all, they’ve been through it all, and Kimmel did just blame Steve Harvey for this. “Have your people call our people – we know what to do. #Oscars #MissUniverse”, they tweeted.

Have your people call our people – we know what to do. #Oscars #MissUniverse — Miss Universe (@MissUniverse) February 27, 2017

Twitterati – who were any way busy coming up with a barrage of memes and jokes that included everything from Donald Trump to High School Musical – were quick to appreciate the humour, and responded with a series of appreciative tweets. Sample these hilarious gif-y reactions.

